9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $350.00 $36.5K 39.2K 144.6K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $180.00 $60.6K 1.8K 3.6K CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $55.00 $60.7K 4.5K 1.9K W PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $40.00 $195.9K 2.6K 1.4K MCD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $325.00 $96.1K 665 524 GCT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $12.50 $62.8K 1.1K 500 DHI CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $70.00 $162.8K 344 225 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $115.00 $53.9K 100 172 WYNN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $80.00 $37.3K 903 100

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 64 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 39271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 144665 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 328 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.6K, with a price of $184.0 per contract. There were 1880 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3689 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG (NYSE:CMG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 65 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.7K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 4545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1909 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W (NYSE:W), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1400 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.9K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 2602 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1486 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD (NYSE:MCD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 65 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.1K, with a price of $2090.0 per contract. There were 665 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GCT (NASDAQ:GCT), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.8K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 1122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHI (NYSE:DHI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $162.8K, with a price of $5429.0 per contract. There were 344 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 611 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.9K, with a price of $10792.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 172 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 583 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.3K, with a price of $2875.0 per contract. There were 903 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

