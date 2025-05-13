9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $330.00 $31.4K 22.2K 90.1K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $210.00 $28.8K 5.1K 18.2K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $72.50 $38.1K 11.5K 3.0K RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/23/25 $17.00 $42.0K 0 1.8K SONY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $24.00 $60.0K 102 531 CHWY CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $35.00 $39.0K 1.9K 236 DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $190.00 $28.2K 989 112 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $4900.00 $62.9K 13 42 MELI PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2600.00 $56.2K 0 5

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $848.0 per contract. There were 22216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 192 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 5179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 433 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 11561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3049 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 23, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SONY (NYSE:SONY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 531 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 84 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 1941 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 236 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $1410.0 per contract. There were 989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $4900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.9K, with a price of $62910.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $2600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $11250.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

