9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $250.00 $40.2K 14.5K 51.5K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/11/25 $185.00 $28.0K 11.3K 16.8K CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $146.00 $232.5K 31 308 GT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/17/26 $12.00 $68.4K 90 181 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $40.20 $33.1K 5.5K 108 DPZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $550.00 $82.7K 112 40 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5000.00 $28.7K 74 2 ORLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $900.00 $47.0K 0 1 MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $2100.00 $29.6K 3 1

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $805.0 per contract. There were 14521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51592 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 11355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16816 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 306 contract(s) at a $146.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $232.5K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GT (NASDAQ:GT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 464 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.4K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 90 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 181 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG (NYSE:CMG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 282 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $40.20 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 5535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DPZ (NASDAQ:DPZ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 282 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.7K, with a price of $1974.0 per contract. There were 112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 282 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $5000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $28710.0 per contract. There were 74 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORLY (NASDAQ:ORLY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 226 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $47000.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $2100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $29690.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

