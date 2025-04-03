9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $270.00 $26.8K 9.5K 84.8K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/04/25 $187.50 $45.3K 4.8K 12.5K GT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $107.5K 5.7K 3.0K SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $80.00 $25.4K 2.8K 956 GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $85.00 $146.6K 87 540 WYNN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $95.00 $1.0 million 819 461 RH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $220.00 $34.7K 350 303 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $135.00 $146.2K 559 254 MELI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/04/25 $1930.00 $26.2K 28 22

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 4, 2025. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 9542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84887 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 4, 2025. This event was a transfer of 498 contract(s) at a $187.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 4896 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GT (NASDAQ:GT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 288 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.5K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 5717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3060 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 2847 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 956 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 288 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $146.6K, with a price of $6375.0 per contract. There were 87 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 78 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 461 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $2183.0 per contract. There were 819 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RH (NYSE:RH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 4, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $6949.0 per contract. There were 350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 260 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 74 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $146.2K, with a price of $1980.0 per contract. There were 559 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 4, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $1930.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $1310.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

