9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $350.00 $29.7K 23.6K 117.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $202.50 $53.1K 17.7K 16.6K ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $135.00 $76.3K 3.4K 2.4K MBLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $55.2K 1.8K 371 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $10.00 $27.6K 4.2K 311 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $420.00 $32.4K 635 68 CROX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $302.5K 6 50 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $4900.00 $37.0K 1.1K 13 WSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $180.00 $25.1K 14 12

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 67 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $434.0 per contract. There were 23682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 443 contract(s) at a $202.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.1K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 17717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16635 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 270 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.3K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 3443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2477 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MBLY (NASDAQ:MBLY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 420 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 1864 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 371 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 4230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $2160.0 per contract. There were 635 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CROX (NASDAQ:CROX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 420 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $302.5K, with a price of $6050.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $4900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $37000.0 per contract. There were 1111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WSM (NYSE:WSM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 175 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $2290.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

