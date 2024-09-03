9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $185.00 $28.2K 9.9K 12.3K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $212.50 $28.7K 5.2K 11.6K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $101.00 $31.4K 3.4K 1.6K DPZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $417.50 $35.2K 718 693 GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $49.00 $87.1K 2.1K 659 MAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $220.00 $92.5K 17 330 GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $23.00 $57.0K 1.8K 158 NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $85.00 $41.7K 3.1K 57 DRI PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $160.00 $25.4K 57 53

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2002 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $14.0 per contract. There were 9976 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $212.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 5290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11615 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 476 contract(s) at a $101.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 3487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DPZ (NYSE:DPZ), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $417.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 718 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 693 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $49.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.1K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 2166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 659 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MAR (NASDAQ:MAR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.5K, with a price of $1970.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 1820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 290 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $835.0 per contract. There were 3172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DRI (NYSE:DRI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 57 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

