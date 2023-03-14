Personal Finance

9 Companies With Happy Employees and Remote Jobs

March 14, 2023 — 10:05 am EDT

Since we spend most of our waking hours at work, it's ideal to have a job that makes you feel fulfilled and happy. Where you work has a lot to do with this, and your company culture can have a big impact on how you feel as an employee.

With a Recession Looming: Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

Comparably.com identified the companies with the happiest employees based on sentiment ratings provided by employees themselves. Since flexibility is a common desire among the workforce, FlexJobs took this ranking a step further, and identified the 60 companies with the happiest employees that also offer remote work.

Here's a look at a few of the companies with the happiest employees that hire for remote jobs.

23andMe

The DNA testing company offers a number of noteworthy employee perks, including mental healthcare, student loan assistance and volunteer time off.

6sense Insights

Perks at 6sense include wellness days off, a work-from-home stipend and WeWork access.

A Place for Mom

A Place for Mom is a technology company that provides personalized guidance to families looking for senior living options. Employee benefits include pet insurance, cell phone discounts and gym membership discounts.

Adobe

The software company offers wellness reimbursements, sabbatical periods, employee stock options and matching on charitable donations.

ADP

Employee perks offered by the payroll and HR provider include tuition reimbursement, employee stock purchase plans and paid time off to volunteer.

Farmers Insurance

Farmers Insurance currently offers many fully remote and hybrid job opportunities, as well as a number of standout employee benefits. These include up to 34 days of paid vacation, virtual fitness classes, tuition assistance and variable incentive compensation plans.

GoodRx

The healthcare technology company offers a discretionary flexible time-off policy, weekly yoga classes and a $25 monthly subsidy for grocery delivery from Imperfect Foods.

Squarespace

The online publishing company has implemented a Flexible Work Philosophy that allows for flexible or fully remote work. Benefits include fertility and adoption benefits and a flexible PTO policy.

Wistia

The video marketing platform offers fully remote and hybrid work options, as well as profit sharing, unlimited vacation and a personal budget for professional development.

The Complete List

Here's a look at the full list of the 60 Remote-Friendly Companies With the Happiest Employees, as identified by FlexJobs:

  1. 23andMe
  2. 6sense Insights
  3. A Place for Mom
  4. Adobe
  5. ADP
  6. Algolia
  7. Amplify Credit Union
  8. Beacon Hill Staffing Group
  9. Betterworks
  10. Booking Holdings
  11. Calix
  12. CaptivateIQ
  13. CarGurus
  14. Chegg
  15. Clearcover
  16. Ellevation Education
  17. Elsevier
  18. Experian
  19. Farmers Insurance
  20. FightCamp
  21. FinancialForce
  22. Forma Inc.
  23. Golden Hippo
  24. GoodRx
  25. Guidewire
  26. HubSpot
  27. IBM
  28. InfluxData
  29. Insight Global
  30. LexisNexis
  31. Matterport
  32. Medallia
  33. Meltwater Media
  34. Mixpanel
  35. Nextdoor
  36. Nylas
  37. OpenPhone
  38. Osmosis
  39. Palo Alto Networks
  40. Pie Insurance
  41. Pilot.com
  42. Productboard
  43. Realtor.com
  44. RingCentral
  45. SAP
  46. Smartsheet
  47. Squarespace
  48. Stack Overflow
  49. Stash Financial
  50. StubHub
  51. Sunrun
  52. TaskUs
  53. Teleperformance
  54. Tenable Network Security
  55. Trimble
  56. TripActions
  57. Uber
  58. Vanta Inc.
  59. Vonage
  60. Wistia

