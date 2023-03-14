9 Companies With Happy Employees and Remote Jobs

Since we spend most of our waking hours at work, it's ideal to have a job that makes you feel fulfilled and happy. Where you work has a lot to do with this, and your company culture can have a big impact on how you feel as an employee.
Comparably.com identified the companies with the happiest employees based on sentiment ratings provided by employees themselves. Since flexibility is a common desire among the workforce, FlexJobs took this ranking a step further, and identified the 60 companies with the happiest employees that also offer remote work.
Here's a look at a few of the companies with the happiest employees that hire for remote jobs.
23andMe
The DNA testing company offers a number of noteworthy employee perks, including mental healthcare, student loan assistance and volunteer time off.
6sense Insights
Perks at 6sense include wellness days off, a work-from-home stipend and WeWork access.
A Place for Mom
A Place for Mom is a technology company that provides personalized guidance to families looking for senior living options. Employee benefits include pet insurance, cell phone discounts and gym membership discounts.
Adobe
The software company offers wellness reimbursements, sabbatical periods, employee stock options and matching on charitable donations.
ADP
Employee perks offered by the payroll and HR provider include tuition reimbursement, employee stock purchase plans and paid time off to volunteer.
Farmers Insurance
Farmers Insurance currently offers many fully remote and hybrid job opportunities, as well as a number of standout employee benefits. These include up to 34 days of paid vacation, virtual fitness classes, tuition assistance and variable incentive compensation plans.
GoodRx
The healthcare technology company offers a discretionary flexible time-off policy, weekly yoga classes and a $25 monthly subsidy for grocery delivery from Imperfect Foods.
Squarespace
The online publishing company has implemented a Flexible Work Philosophy that allows for flexible or fully remote work. Benefits include fertility and adoption benefits and a flexible PTO policy.
Wistia
The video marketing platform offers fully remote and hybrid work options, as well as profit sharing, unlimited vacation and a personal budget for professional development.
The Complete List
Here's a look at the full list of the 60 Remote-Friendly Companies With the Happiest Employees, as identified by FlexJobs:
- 23andMe
- 6sense Insights
- A Place for Mom
- Adobe
- ADP
- Algolia
- Amplify Credit Union
- Beacon Hill Staffing Group
- Betterworks
- Booking Holdings
- Calix
- CaptivateIQ
- CarGurus
- Chegg
- Clearcover
- Ellevation Education
- Elsevier
- Experian
- Farmers Insurance
- FightCamp
- FinancialForce
- Forma Inc.
- Golden Hippo
- GoodRx
- Guidewire
- HubSpot
- IBM
- InfluxData
- Insight Global
- LexisNexis
- Matterport
- Medallia
- Meltwater Media
- Mixpanel
- Nextdoor
- Nylas
- OpenPhone
- Osmosis
- Palo Alto Networks
- Pie Insurance
- Pilot.com
- Productboard
- Realtor.com
- RingCentral
- SAP
- Smartsheet
- Squarespace
- Stack Overflow
- Stash Financial
- StubHub
- Sunrun
- TaskUs
- Teleperformance
- Tenable Network Security
- Trimble
- TripActions
- Uber
- Vanta Inc.
- Vonage
- Wistia
