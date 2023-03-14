9 Companies With Happy Employees and Remote Jobs

Since we spend most of our waking hours at work, it's ideal to have a job that makes you feel fulfilled and happy. Where you work has a lot to do with this, and your company culture can have a big impact on how you feel as an employee.

Comparably.com identified the companies with the happiest employees based on sentiment ratings provided by employees themselves. Since flexibility is a common desire among the workforce, FlexJobs took this ranking a step further, and identified the 60 companies with the happiest employees that also offer remote work.

Here's a look at a few of the companies with the happiest employees that hire for remote jobs.

23andMe

The DNA testing company offers a number of noteworthy employee perks, including mental healthcare, student loan assistance and volunteer time off.

6sense Insights

Perks at 6sense include wellness days off, a work-from-home stipend and WeWork access.

A Place for Mom

A Place for Mom is a technology company that provides personalized guidance to families looking for senior living options. Employee benefits include pet insurance, cell phone discounts and gym membership discounts.

Adobe

The software company offers wellness reimbursements, sabbatical periods, employee stock options and matching on charitable donations.

ADP

Employee perks offered by the payroll and HR provider include tuition reimbursement, employee stock purchase plans and paid time off to volunteer.

Farmers Insurance

Farmers Insurance currently offers many fully remote and hybrid job opportunities, as well as a number of standout employee benefits. These include up to 34 days of paid vacation, virtual fitness classes, tuition assistance and variable incentive compensation plans.

GoodRx

The healthcare technology company offers a discretionary flexible time-off policy, weekly yoga classes and a $25 monthly subsidy for grocery delivery from Imperfect Foods.

Squarespace

The online publishing company has implemented a Flexible Work Philosophy that allows for flexible or fully remote work. Benefits include fertility and adoption benefits and a flexible PTO policy.

Wistia

The video marketing platform offers fully remote and hybrid work options, as well as profit sharing, unlimited vacation and a personal budget for professional development.

The Complete List

Here's a look at the full list of the 60 Remote-Friendly Companies With the Happiest Employees, as identified by FlexJobs:

23andMe 6sense Insights A Place for Mom Adobe ADP Algolia Amplify Credit Union Beacon Hill Staffing Group Betterworks Booking Holdings Calix CaptivateIQ CarGurus Chegg Clearcover Ellevation Education Elsevier Experian Farmers Insurance FightCamp FinancialForce Forma Inc. Golden Hippo GoodRx Guidewire HubSpot IBM InfluxData Insight Global LexisNexis Matterport Medallia Meltwater Media Mixpanel Nextdoor Nylas OpenPhone Osmosis Palo Alto Networks Pie Insurance Pilot.com Productboard Realtor.com RingCentral SAP Smartsheet Squarespace Stack Overflow Stash Financial StubHub Sunrun TaskUs Teleperformance Tenable Network Security Trimble TripActions Uber Vanta Inc. Vonage Wistia

