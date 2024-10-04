9 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $165.00 $79.0K 4.8K 14.8K RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $42.50 $27.0K 19.4K 6.2K ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $75.00 $143.2K 5.5K 1.1K BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $93.3K 76.9K 861 CNK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.00 $115.8K 28 579 GOOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $165.00 $97.8K 3.4K 139 META CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $600.00 $54.6K 523 49 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $155.00 $48.3K 1.8K 43 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $430.00 $31.8K 319 22

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 434 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 4810 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14892 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 111 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 19405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 501 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.2K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 5526 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 105 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.3K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 76903 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 861 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CNK (NYSE:CNK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 469 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 579 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.8K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 579 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.8K, with a price of $1630.0 per contract. There were 3413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META (NASDAQ:META), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 140 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $5460.0 per contract. There were 523 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 469 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $1125.0 per contract. There were 1853 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 441 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $31895.0 per contract. There were 319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

