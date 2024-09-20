9 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $565.00 $25.4K 369 3.3K GOOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $170.00 $39.6K 13.1K 1.7K ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $45.00 $70.5K 267 506 TMUS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $200.00 $29.2K 923 373 CHTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $240.00 $30.1K 86 366 RDDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $60.00 $27.7K 1.6K 152 TTWO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $155.00 $49.5K 2.9K 67 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $80.00 $63.7K 525 25 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $440.00 $26.2K 175 5

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For META (NASDAQ:META), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $565.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 13155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 847 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.5K, with a price of $1410.0 per contract. There were 267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 506 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TMUS (NASDAQ:TMUS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 923 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHTR (NASDAQ:CHTR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 182 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 86 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RDDT (NYSE:RDDT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 1674 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTWO (NASDAQ:TTWO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 119 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 63 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $786.0 per contract. There were 2964 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 819 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.7K, with a price of $2550.0 per contract. There were 525 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $26200.0 per contract. There were 175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

