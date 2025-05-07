9 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $155.00 $27.6K 528 33.6K GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/09/25 $150.00 $49.3K 642 29.8K NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/09/25 $1140.00 $25.6K 1.0K 2.4K META CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/09/25 $587.50 $165.6K 1.4K 1.6K SPHR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $32.50 $33.9K 253 958 SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.00 $27.5K 6.8K 728 PINS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $25.00 $150.5K 447 351 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $57.00 $42.7K 524 191 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $140.00 $27.1K 1.2K 59

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 9, 2025. This event was a transfer of 221 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 184 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.3K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29822 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 9, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $1140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $2568.0 per contract. There were 1024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding META (NASDAQ:META), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $587.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.6K, with a price of $1380.0 per contract. There were 1461 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1693 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPHR (NYSE:SPHR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 424 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 958 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 164 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 6837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 728 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS (NYSE:PINS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 407 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.5K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD (NASDAQ:TTD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $935.0 per contract. There were 1273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 WestPark Capital Reiterates Buy Buy

