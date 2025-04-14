9 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $530.00 $28.0K 3.0K 6.2K NMAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $30.00 $100.0K 145 305 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/25/25 $930.00 $45.0K 297 302 DJT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $18.00 $36.6K 557 164 GOOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $150.00 $31.3K 1.9K 148 EA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $130.00 $40.8K 1.9K 129 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $140.00 $83.6K 807 90 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $55.00 $70.0K 655 58 TMUS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $240.00 $36.3K 162 16

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For META (NASDAQ:META), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $530.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 3043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NMAX (NYSE:NMAX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on April 25, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $930.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $4500.0 per contract. There were 297 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DJT (NASDAQ:DJT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 159 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $1565.0 per contract. There were 1943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 148 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EA (NASDAQ:EA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 1979 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.6K, with a price of $1900.0 per contract. There were 807 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTD (NASDAQ:TTD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 641 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $1400.0 per contract. There were 655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TMUS (NASDAQ:TMUS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 123 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $3300.0 per contract. There were 162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

