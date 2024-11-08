9 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $600.00 $52.1K 11.2K 6.9K DJT PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $30.00 $61.0K 11.6K 4.1K LUMN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $37.4K 16.2K 3.0K GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $185.00 $29.0K 19.1K 1.1K TGNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $17.00 $30.4K 704 761 PARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $30.2K 22.7K 442 ZI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.50 $30.6K 6.9K 414 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $120.00 $30.6K 715 232 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $520.00 $30.1K 23 8

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For META (NASDAQ:META), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 158 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.1K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 11213 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6975 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DJT (NASDAQ:DJT), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 11672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUMN (NYSE:LUMN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 434 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 119 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $314.0 per contract. There were 16288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 19159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGNA (NYSE:TGNA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 169 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 761 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PARA (NASDAQ:PARA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 434 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 146 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 22799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZI (NASDAQ:ZI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 70 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 292 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 6920 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 414 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD (NASDAQ:TTD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 133 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $1530.0 per contract. There were 715 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 315 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $30145.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

