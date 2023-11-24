9 Common Things People Don’t Do Because It’s Too Expensive

Inflation affects our day-to-day lives more than we realize. While the cost of living varies from place to place, as prices rise, some people are having to cut back on expenses they used be able to budget for due to the financial strain caused by inflation.



Here are some common things many people are going without simply because inflation has made them unaffordable.

1. Eat Out at a Restaurant

Eating at restaurants used to be a regular treat for many people. However, with the rising cost of ingredients, rent and labor, dining out has become a luxury that is often reserved for special occasions. Many restaurants have struggled with rising food costs and have passed those costs onto their customers.

As inflation takes its toll on the economy, the prices on menus continue to soar, making it difficult for the average person to enjoy a meal prepared by a professional chef. As a result, individuals may find it more expensive to eat at restaurants or order takeout, leading them to opt for more cost-effective alternatives such as cooking at home.

2. Travel

Rising flight prices and hotel costs are making it more expensive to get away. Whether it’s a weekend getaway or an international vacation, the rising prices associated with travel have put a halt to the wanderlust of many.

Inflation has also impacted the cost of fuel, making it more expensive to travel long distances by car or plane. As a result, many people may opt to stay closer to home or postpone their travel plans.

3. Pursue High Education

Education is often hailed as the key to a successful future, but the cost of pursuing higher education has skyrocketed in recent years. The rising tuition fees, textbooks and other educational expenses have made it challenging for individuals to invest in their education.

Many potential students are forced to reconsider attending college or are burdened with significant student loan debt that can take years, if not decades, to pay off.

4. Buy a Home

Homeownership feels out of reach for many people right now. The rising cost of housing, especially in urban areas, has made it increasingly difficult for individuals to save enough for a down payment.

Plus, stagnant wages and the increasing wealth gap have made it challenging for many to afford mortgage payments and meet the stringent lending requirements imposed by financial institutions. The combination of rising property prices and the difficulty of securing a mortgage has left countless individuals and families struggling to find affordable housing options.

5. Visit the Doctor

Many people are not going to the doctor because it’s simply too expensive. The soaring costs of healthcare have created a significant barrier for individuals seeking medical assistance.

With rising insurance premiums, deductibles and copayments, people often find themselves burdened by financial constraints that prevent them from seeking essential healthcare services. This unfortunate reality has resulted in delayed or skipped appointments, leading to potential health issues going undiagnosed and untreated.

6. Save for Retirement

Retirement is a time when individuals should be able to relax and enjoy the fruits of their labor.

But the rising cost of living, increasing healthcare expenses and stagnant wages make it challenging for individuals to set aside money for their future. With the burden of immediate financial obligations, such as mortgage payments, student loans and childcare costs, saving for retirement often takes a backseat.

Additionally, the uncertainty surrounding the economy and job market further discourages people from allocating funds toward retirement. This leaves many worried about financial security in their golden years.

7. Attend Live Performances

Ticket prices for concerts, theater shows and other live events have skyrocketed in recent years, making it difficult for the average person to afford them. Alongside ticket costs, there are additional expenses such as transportation, parking and accommodations, which further add to the financial burden.

As a result, many individuals are forced to prioritize their spending and opt for more affordable entertainment options. This unfortunate reality has created a barrier between the general public and the enriching experience of live performances, limiting accessibility for a significant number of people.

8. Eat Healthy

As prices rise across the board, the cost of nutritious options like fresh fruits, vegetables and lean proteins often becomes prohibitive for individuals and families on tight budgets. This creates a challenging situation where individuals may opt for cheaper, processed foods that are often less nutritious but more affordable.

Unfortunately, this disparity in pricing exacerbates health inequalities, as those with limited financial resources are more likely to face difficulties in accessing and maintaining a healthy diet.

9. Support Charitable Causes

Generosity and philanthropy are important aspects of a well-rounded society. However, as prices continue to rise, individuals find it harder to allocate funds for charitable causes. The financial strain caused by inflation often leads to a decrease in donations, hindering the ability of nonprofits and charitable organizations to make a positive impact.

Takeaway

Inflation has had a profound impact on the affordability of various aspects of our lives. From dining out to traveling, rising prices have made these common things too expensive for many. As we continue to navigate the challenges of inflation, it is important to advocate for policies that promote economic stability and work towards ensuring that these things become accessible to all.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Common Things People Don’t Do Because It’s Too Expensive

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.