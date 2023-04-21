News & Insights

Personal Finance

9 Cities Where Home Prices Have Skyrocketed Over the Past Year

April 21, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Although the real estate market is cooling, home prices are still higher than they were last year, on average. In 2022, the average home price in the U.S. was $302,549, and it's risen to $328,745 as of March this year -- that's an 8.7% year-over-year increase.

In some metro areas, home prices have jumped even more over the past year, and in these nine cities identified by Home Bay, prices have increased by more than 10% from 2022 to 2023. All top four cities are located in Florida, which could be a sign of an affordable housing crisis in the state.

Here's a look at the cities where home prices have skyrocketed over the past year.

Nashville, Tennessee, USA skyline and riverboat on the Cumberland River at night.

9. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Typical home value in 2022: $382,165
  • Typical home value in 2023: $420,932
  • % increase: 10.1%

High Dynamic Range HDR Photo of Downtown Columbus Ohio.

8. Columbus, Ohio

  • Typical home value in 2022: $257,785
  • Typical home value in 2023: $284,206
  • % increase: 10.3%

Richmond, Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the James River.

7. Richmond, Virginia

  • Typical home value in 2022: $300,956
  • Typical home value in 2023: $332,317
  • % increase: 10.4%
Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

6. Hartford, Connecticut

  • Typical home value in 2022: $278,854
  • Typical home value in 2023: $307,920
  • % increase: 10.4%
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

5. Oklahoma City

  • Typical home value in 2022: $192,089
  • Typical home value in 2023: $213,355
  • % increase: 11.1%
Aerial View of Tampa Skyline, Florida.

4. Tampa, Florida

  • Typical home value in 2022: $321,430
  • Typical home value in 2023: $361,065
  • % increase: 12.3%

Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

3. Orlando, Florida

  • Typical home value in 2022: $332,347
  • Typical home value in 2023: $373,914
  • % increase: 13%
Jacksonville, Florida, USA downtown city skyline.

2. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Typical home value in 2022: $307,384
  • Typical home value in 2023: $349,781
  • % increase: 14%
Miami, Florida, USA skyline on Bisayne Bay at dusk.

1. Miami

  • Typical home value in 2022: $380,6648
  • Typical home value in 2023: $441,390
  • % increase: 16%

All data is sourced from Home Bay and is accurate as of March 27, 2023.

