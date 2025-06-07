9 Cities in Florida Where Renting Is Now More Expensive Than Owning

Florida, with its balmy weather, expansive beaches and laid-back communities, continues to attract new residents every year. In the fourth quarter of 2024, closed sales of existing single-family homes totaled 56,496, up 1.1% compared to the previous-year figure, according to Florida Realtors. Still, home prices in Florida are, overall, cooling. The average Florida home value is $389,400, down 3.2% over the past year. Does this mean now is the time to buy your Florida dream home?

Find Out: Renting vs. Owning a Home: Which Will Be Cheaper in 2025?

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

You’ll need a lot of research and personal financial guidance to answer that question. One big thing you’ll want to consider is how much rents average in your desired city. How do they compare to average monthly mortgage costs in the area? To help show where renting is much costlier, GOBankingRates analyzed the average cost of rent and mortgages in different cities. These are the nine spots in Florida where rents currently cost more than mortgages.

9. Eagle Lake

Average value of single-family home: $290,046

$290,046 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,517

$1,517 Average monthly rent: $2,067

$2,067 How much more rent costs than mortgage, annually: $6,599

Check Out: 3 Best Florida Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According To Real Estate Agents

8. Port Richey

Average value of single-family home: $233,845

$233,845 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,223

$1,223 Average monthly rent: $1,791

$1,791 How much more rent costs than mortgage, annually: $6,812

7. Daytona Beach Shores

Average value of single-family home: $394,070

$394,070 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,062

$2,062 Average monthly rent: $2,633

$2,633 How much more rent costs than mortgage, annually: $6,852

6. Edgewater

Average value of single-family home: $300,252

$300,252 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,571

$1,571 Average monthly rent: $2,210

$2,210 How much more rent costs than mortgage, annually: $7,668

5. Palmetto

Average value of single-family home: $368,694

$368,694 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,929

$1,929 Average monthly rent: $2,629

$2,629 How much more rent costs than mortgage, annually: $8,404

4. Florida City

Average value of single-family home: $381,289

$381,289 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,995

$1,995 Average monthly rent: $2,717

$2,717 How much more rent costs than mortgage, annually: $8,662

3. Fruitland Park

Average value of single-family home: $298,288

$298,288 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,560

$1,560 Average monthly rent: $2,290

$2,290 How much more rent costs than mortgage, annually: $8,754

2. Riviera Beach

Average value of single-family home: $325,771

$325,771 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,704

$1,704 Average monthly rent: $2,569

$2,569 How much more rent costs than mortgage, annually: $10,380

1. Holly Hill

Average value of single-family home: $210,248

$210,248 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,100

$1,100 Average monthly rent: $2,079

$2,079 How much more rent costs than mortgage, annually: $11,751

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average cost of rent and mortgages to find places where rent is more expensive. Using Zillow Research Data’s Zillow Home Value Index and Zillow Observed Rental Index the average single-family home value and average rental cost per month can be sourced. By assuming a 20% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. The difference in rent and mortgage was calculated and the top 100 places with a cheaper rent than mortgage were kept for this study. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes and included as supplemental information. The total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income were all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey and included as supplemental information. To be qualified for this study, all places had to have all data sources available. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 21, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Cities in Florida Where Renting Is Now More Expensive Than Owning

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.