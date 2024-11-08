9 Cities With Affordable Rent for a Couple Earning Minimum Wage

The federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour, a rate that has remained in place since 2009. Although many cities now have minimum wages above this threshold, it’s still hard for Americans across the U.S. to get by on minimum wage. In fact, if you define affordable housing as housing costing 30% of income, there are zero major cities where a single person could afford rent on their own, a new Clever Real Estate study found.

Things aren’t much better if you’re a couple both earning the minimum wage. A pair of full-time workers who are each earning the minimum wage could affordably rent only a one-bedroom apartment in nine of the 50 largest U.S. metros, the study found.

Here’s a look at the only major cities where a couple earning the minimum wage could comfortably afford rent.

Buffalo, New York

Minimum wage: $15

$15 Typical one-bedroom rent: $1,001

$1,001 Minimum wage needed to afford one-bedroom rent: $19.25

St. Louis

Minimum wage: $12.30

$12.30 Typical one-bedroom rent: $984

$984 Minimum wage needed to afford one-bedroom rent: $18.92

Hartford, Connecticut

Minimum wage: $15.69

$15.69 Typical one-bedroom rent: $1,306

$1,306 Minimum wage needed to afford one-bedroom rent: $25.12

Minneapolis

Minimum wage: $15.57

$15.57 Typical one-bedroom rent: $1,381

$1,381 Minimum wage needed to afford one-bedroom rent: $26.56

Providence, Rhode Island

Minimum wage: $14

$14 Typical one-bedroom rent: $1,319

$1,319 Minimum wage needed to afford one-bedroom rent: $25.37

Cincinnati

Minimum wage: $10.45

$10.45 Typical one-bedroom rent: $993

$993 Minimum wage needed to afford one-bedroom rent: $19.10

Cleveland

Minimum wage: $10.45

$10.45 Typical one-bedroom rent: $995

$995 Minimum wage needed to afford one-bedroom rent: $19.13

Kansas City, Missouri

Minimum wage: $12.30

$12.30 Typical one-bedroom rent: $1,183

$1,183 Minimum wage needed to afford one-bedroom rent: $22.75

Denver

Minimum wage: $18.29

$18.29 Typical one-bedroom rent: $1,789

$1,789 Minimum wage needed to afford one-bedroom rent: $34.40

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Cities With Affordable Rent for a Couple Earning Minimum Wage

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.