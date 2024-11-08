News & Insights

9 Cities With Affordable Rent for a Couple Earning Minimum Wage

November 08, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

The federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour, a rate that has remained in place since 2009. Although many cities now have minimum wages above this threshold, it’s still hard for Americans across the U.S. to get by on minimum wage. In fact, if you define affordable housing as housing costing 30% of income, there are zero major cities where a single person could afford rent on their own, a new Clever Real Estate study found.

Things aren’t much better if you’re a couple both earning the minimum wage. A pair of full-time workers who are each earning the minimum wage could affordably rent only a one-bedroom apartment in nine of the 50 largest U.S. metros, the study found.

Here’s a look at the only major cities where a couple earning the minimum wage could comfortably afford rent.

The waterfront and downtown Buffalo New York USA on a sunny day.

Buffalo, New York

  • Minimum wage: $15
  • Typical one-bedroom rent: $1,001
  • Minimum wage needed to afford one-bedroom rent: $19.25

St.

St. Louis

  • Minimum wage: $12.30
  • Typical one-bedroom rent: $984
  • Minimum wage needed to afford one-bedroom rent: $18.92

Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

Hartford, Connecticut

  • Minimum wage: $15.69
  • Typical one-bedroom rent: $1,306
  • Minimum wage needed to afford one-bedroom rent: $25.12
Minneapolis skyline

Minneapolis

  • Minimum wage: $15.57
  • Typical one-bedroom rent: $1,381
  • Minimum wage needed to afford one-bedroom rent: $26.56
Providence Rhode Island iStock

Providence, Rhode Island

  • Minimum wage: $14
  • Typical one-bedroom rent: $1,319
  • Minimum wage needed to afford one-bedroom rent: $25.37

Downtown Cincinnati skyline on the right and the Roebling Suspension Bridge on the left, during dawn, as viewed from Covington, Kentucky.

Cincinnati

  • Minimum wage: $10.45
  • Typical one-bedroom rent: $993
  • Minimum wage needed to afford one-bedroom rent: $19.10
Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.

Cleveland

  • Minimum wage: $10.45
  • Typical one-bedroom rent: $995
  • Minimum wage needed to afford one-bedroom rent: $19.13
tropical plant by KCMO skyline.

Kansas City, Missouri

  • Minimum wage: $12.30
  • Typical one-bedroom rent: $1,183
  • Minimum wage needed to afford one-bedroom rent: $22.75
Snow covered Longs Peak, part of the Rocky Mountains stands tall in the background with the Downtown Denver skyscrapers as well as hotels, office buildings and apartment buildings filling the skyline.

Denver

  • Minimum wage: $18.29
  • Typical one-bedroom rent: $1,789
  • Minimum wage needed to afford one-bedroom rent: $34.40

