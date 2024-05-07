9 Celebrity Kids Who Bought $3M Starter Homes in Los Angeles

Fifty-one percent of people who don’t own homes today worry that they’ll never be able to afford one. But that’s not a problem for the children of Hollywood’s elite.

Discover More: Taylor Swift, Jake Gyllenhaal and Other Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Born Rich

Learn More: 4 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Many of these so-called “nepo babies” own multimillion-dollar homes in the greater Los Angeles area thanks to financial support from their parents. Others have paid for homes on their own, but with income earned through opportunities given to them by their families.

So who are they? And what kinds of homes do they own? Read on to find out.

Also check out real estate lessons from Arnold Schwarzenegger and other celebs.

Jordan McGraw

Jordan McGraw is the son of Dr. Phil and a singer. The 34-year-old was recently gifted a 6,500-square-foot mansion by his parents. The cost? Ten million dollars, paid in cash.

It’s not the first time Dr. Phil and his wife have paid an incredible amount for a child’s home, either. They bought their eldest son, Jay McGraw, a $10 million estate in Calabasas, California, in 2011.

Check Out: 29 Celebrities Who Are Even Richer Than You Think

Will Henley

The Eagles are one of the most popular rock bands of all time. Their drummer, Don Henley, bought his 24-year-old son, Will, a “starter home” in Los Angeles for a cool $4.3 million in 2022. The contemporary home is situated on a quiet street and features four bedrooms.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner bought her L.A. starter home when she was just 17: a $2.7 million estate in Calabasas. She purchased the home in 2015, just before launching her Lip Kit, which ultimately led to her making a fortune of her own.

Jenner has taken full advantage of her birth into the Kardashian clan. She has amassed a net worth of around $680 million — second in the family to Kim Kardashian. But she bought this home before building her fortune, which suggests she may not have paid for it entirely on her own.

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith is one of the most well-known nepo babies on this list. He has had some success as an actor and musician but has certainly benefited tremendously from being Will and Jada’s son.

There’s perhaps no better example of this than his first home: a five-bedroom estate in West San Fernando Valley, valued at $4 million. Smith moved into the house his parents purchased in 2003, when he was 18. Real estate watchers say the home is around 6,000 square feet and is surrounded by a beautiful grove of trees and vegetation.

Presley Gerber

Cindy Crawford was among the most popular models in the world during the 1980s and 1990s. She married her current husband Rande Gerber in 1998, and they had a son named Presley.

Presley is now a model in his own right. At just 23, he was able to purchase his first L.A. home for $3.4 million in 2023. It’s a mid-century Hollywood Hills home that most would only ever be able to dream of owning.

Lily Collins

Lily Collins is the daughter of Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman. Her father is one of the most famous musicians of all time, having played in the band Genesis before embarking on a successful solo career.

Lily has been able to find success as an actress — most notably as the lead in the popular Netflix show “Emily in Paris.” But she was able to afford a $12.5 million Beverly Hills estate in 2016 — well before the debut of the show.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus was thrust into stardom at an early age as the daughter of popular country singer Billy Ray Cyrus and actress Tish Cyrus. She starred in her own Disney Channel show at just 11 years old and has had a highly successful musical career.

Miley has certainly made her own money in life as an actress and musician. But she has absolutely benefited from the early exposure her parents gave her. Today, Cyrus has a massive real estate portfolio, with multimillion-dollar homes in Tennessee; Hidden Hills, Studio City; and Malibu, California.

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson is a highly successful actress with memorable roles in “Fifty Shades of Grey,” “The Social Network” and “The Peanut Butter Falcon.” She’s also a nepo baby.

Her father is actor Don Johnson, and her mother is actress Melanie Griffith. Dakota’s maternal grandmother is Tippi Hedren, who is known best for her roles in Alfred Hitchcock films.

Dakota bought a $3.55 million “starter home” in Hollywood Hills in 2016. She probably paid for it herself, as she was a successful actress by that time, but she certainly has benefited from her family of well-respected actors.

John Owen Lowe

Last on our list is John Owen Lowe — the son of the iconic actor Rob Lowe. He’s one of the stars of “Unstable” and has had roles in several other TV shows as well.

In 2023, John Owen Lowe acquired a $3.4 million property in the Sherman Oaks area. Although he has had some success as an actor, it’s unlikely that he would have been able to afford the luxury home without the support of his father.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Celebrity Kids Who Bought $3M Starter Homes in Los Angeles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.