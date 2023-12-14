9 Budget-Friendly Gifts That Your Friends and Family Will Actually Use

Gift giving is an art, not a science, and thus it can be difficult to find the perfect gifts that your friends and family will not only appreciate, but use — especially when you’re shopping on a budget. Fortunately, fun, cute, cool and practical gifts abound in price ranges that won’t have you gasping at checkout.

Here are 9 budget friendly gifts you’ll be sure to see your friends and family use long after the holidays are over.

Ecolution Micro-pop Microwave Popcorn Popper

Microwave popcorn often tastes like fake butter and is full of unhealthy preservatives and flavorings. But making your own popcorn on the stove top is a messy operation. This patented Ecolution micro-pop microwave popper, with temperature safe glass, is easy to use, easy to clean and made without any harmful BPA chemicals. The 3-in-1 lid measures your popcorn kernels and melts butter easily.

A great gift for a student in the dorms, anyone with a small kitchen or home movie lovers who appreciate the taste of real popcorn, this popper is just $12.99 with Prime.

Geekey Multi-tool

If you have handy people in your life who don’t have all the tools they need, check out Geekey’s multipurpose key-shaped multitool. This tiny tool packs an incredible number of uses, including: screwdriver, wrench, box cutter, can opener, wire stripper, protractor, bottle opener and more.

One tiny tool could make life simple, be it on the go or at home. Get this for just $21.99 with Prime.

Odistar Counter Vacuum Cleaner

Anyone annoyed by the universe of little crumbs and dust that gather everywhere — on your desk, counters, in between keyboard keys and other surfaces — will be the perfect recipient for this gift, a tiny counter vacuum cleaner and dust sweeper with a built-in battery. It’s small but capable of picking up significant dust piles, and it’s cordless to make it uncomplicated. It comes with an auto power-off function and an alarm, so you won’t forget it’s running.

This runs $19.99 for the black, but other colors may vary in price.

Professional Kitchen Shears

Chopping veggies, meat and more is so last year. Instead, your foodie friends and family will love these professional kitchen shears that make it easy to cut food items, from meat to herbs to fruit and even pizza. Made from stainless steel, these won’t rust and are easy to clean with soap and water. The ergonomically designed handle won’t hurt hands, either.

A two-pack is just $18.74 with Prime.

Cooling Gel Eye Mask

For people prone to headaches, puffy eyes or who just want to relax at the end of a long day and feel soothed, this NEWGO reusable cooling gel eye mask will help your family and friends feel well cared for in tough moments.

It comes in multiple colors, with slightly varying prices, but the green runs $8.50 with Prime.

Magnetic Wristband for DIY Projects

For the DIY handyperson in your life who’s always working on a project, check out this convenient MagBand magnetic wristband for holding items like nails, screws or drill bits. Ten strong magnets are woven into a lightweight nylon mesh, making it surprisingly sturdy but not heavy on the arm.

It’s just $8.99 with Prime.

Collapsible Straw

For the eco-conscious people on your holiday list, check out the Eco-Pals reusable, collapsible straw in “unicorn” rainbow or “seafoam” metallic finish. It comes with a soft silicone mouthpiece and case and a cleaning brush to make sure no nasty germs get stuck inside. It’s great for kids’ lunches, travel or just to avoid throwing away plastic in your home.

You can get either color for just $6.99.

Pot and Pasta Strainer

For the frequent cook, this Snap N Strain pot and pasta strainer by Gizmo takes out a step in the pasta cooking process and streamlines cleanup, too. A unique design allows the silicone strainer to snap on to round pots, pans and bowls, making for easy water drainage without having to use an additional strainer. It’s not only easy to store, but easy to clean and heat resistant up to 440°F.

Colors vary in price, but the black is just $14.99.

Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker

There’s nothing like a blast of music at your fingertips — at home, at work or for fun outings. Give your music and podcast loving friends and family this JBL portable mini Bluetooth speaker. JBL is known for its high quality audio electronics, and this tiny device is no exception. It’s waterproof and dustproof with 10 hours of playtime.

It comes in multiple colors — most for $49.95, though some colors are more expensive.

