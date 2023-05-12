9 Best Travel Credit Cards of May 2023

A travel credit card can be a valuable tool to help you save on travel expenses. If you spend strategically, you could snag free flights, hotel stays and more.

These cards earn points (or miles) for travel and other everyday purchases at a set rate for every dollar you spend, sometimes with bonus rewards of up to ten points (10x) per dollar when you use them to pay for your trips.

Some travel credit cards offer additional benefits like airport lounge access, baggage delay insurance and a TSA PreCheck or Global Entry fee credit.

Read on for our list of the best travel credit cards, how they work and how to pick the best one for you.

Best Travel Credit Cards Reviews

Pros

Points are worth 25% more when redeemed for travel purchases through Chase

Receive a point bonus each account anniversary

Includes primary rental car insurance

Earn 3x per $1 points on dining, including eligible delivery and takeout meals, select streaming services and grocery purchases

Cons

$95 annual fee

Doesn't offer a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit

HIGHLIGHTS

Annual fee annual_fees

Sign-up bonus bonus_miles_full

Regular APR reg_apr,reg_apr_type

Intro APR intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration

Recommended credit credit_score_needed

Travel insurance Trip cancellations/interruptions, trip delays, travel accidents, luggage and primary rental car insurance

Why we chose it: The Chase Sapphire Preferred® is an excellent option for frequent travelers who want to earn valuable rewards while paying a low annual fee.

The card features six reward categories that offer outstanding rewards on flights, hotels, tours, restaurants and more. Cardholders can earn:

5x points for travel bookings made through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal

2x points on all other travel purchases

3x points on dining, including eligible delivery and takeout meals,

3x points on select streaming services

3x points on online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs)

1x on all other purchases

You can redeem your points for statement credits or account deposits, but redeeming them through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal gives them a higher rate. Chase points are generally worth one cent; however, with the Chase Sapphire Preferred®, the rate is 1.25 cents per point when redeemed for travel through the portal.

You can also transfer your points to one of Chase’s 14 travel partners at a 1:1 ratio (one Chase point equals one hotel point or airline mile). These include popular airlines and hotels like JetBlue, Southwest, United, Marriott and Hyatt.

Another benefit is that you can combine points from multiple Chase cards under your Chase Sapphire Preferred® account (as long as they earn Ultimate Rewards points). For example, if you have the Chase Freedom Unlimited, you can transfer its points to your Chase Sapphire Preferred® account. This would increase their usual one-cent-per-dollar value to 1.25 cents for bookings made through the Ultimate Rewards® program.

In addition to its standard travel insurance benefits, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® includes primary rental car coverage — a perk not many travel cards provide. This type of insurance covers theft or damages without first filing a claim with your auto insurer. You also get to skip paying for the rental car company’s collision coverage.

Pros

Unlimited 3% back on dining, entertainment, grocery stores and select streaming services

No annual or foreign transaction fees

Includes travel accident insurance

Cons

5% cash-back rate for travel doesn't apply to flights

Why we chose it: The Capital One SavorOne is ideal to use while sightseeing or on nights out since it offers high rewards on dining, entertainment and more without charging any annual or foreign transaction fees.

With the Capital One SavorOne, cardholders can earn cash back at restaurants, tourist attractions, concerts, theme parks and more. The card’s reward categories include:

10% back on Uber and Uber Eats purchases (plus statement credits to cover the costs of an Uber One membership) through November 14, 2024

8% back on Capital One Entertainment purchases

5% back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

3% back on dining, eligible streaming services, grocery stores and entertainment

1% back on all other purchases

None of the listed categories have yearly caps, which means the card offers tremendous earning potential — especially for foodies who spend a lot eating out, on takeout or doing groceries.

Those that are always searching for things to do might find Capital One Entertainment quite useful. The ticketing platform gives cardmembers access to numerous events, like celebrity meet-and-greets and dinner reservations at acclaimed restaurants. You can also find tickets to sold-out events at discounted prices, all while receiving a stellar 8% cash-back rate.

Keep in mind that this card’s travel bonus only applies to hotel and rental car bookings made through the Capital One Travel portal. This means that you won’t get any cash back or points for flight reservations, which other travel credit cards do offer.

However, it’s worth noting that the card’s 3% cash-back rate on dining and entertainment is valid at establishments worldwide. (Some credit cards limit their bonuses to only U.S. locations.) Dining and tourist attraction purchases can quickly rack up while traveling, so you can feel free to use this card as often as you’d like since it doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees.

Pros

Earn 3x points on restaurants, travel and gas

Earn 3x when paying your monthly streaming services and cell phone bills

Includes cell phone protection plan

No foreign transaction fees

Cons

No airline or hotel transfer partners

Doesn't include travel insurance

Netflix, Hulu and HBO are not eligible for streaming bonus

Why we chose it: The Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card has no annual or foreign transaction fees and earns high rewards for travel, dining, gas, streaming services and cell phone plan purchases.

Travel credit cards typically only offer rewards when you book flights and hotels through the card issuer’s travel portal. If you were to book your vacation through one-stop travel sites like Booking.com, you’d only earn the card’s minimum bonus (which is usually one point per dollar).

The Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card, however, gives you:

3x points on flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises and more (regardless of where you make your purchase)3x points on transit, including subways, parkings, tolls, ride-sharing services and more

3x points on dining, gas, select streaming services and cell phone plans

However, although the Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card offers solid travel earnings, its travel benefits are lacking. It doesn’t have hotel and airline transfer partners and doesn’t offer luxury perks like airport lounge access or a TSA PreCheck or Global Entry fee credit. (Having said that, note that these perks are generally only included with premium travel cards with high annual fees.)

The card does include rental car insurance. You’re covered up to $50,000 for accidents or theft if you use it to book the rental car. The card also features a cell phone protection plan when you use it to pay your monthly bill. If your phone is damaged or stolen, you can be reimbursed up to $600 per claim (up to $1,200 per year).

If you’re looking for unlimited rewards on travel and everyday spending, the Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card is an excellent option. However, it may not be the best fit if you’re looking for comprehensive travel insurance coverage and luxury benefits.

All information about the Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card has been collected independently by Money.com.

Pros

Earns 4x points on restaurants worldwide, takeout and food delivery within the U.S.

$120 annual dining credit ($10 per month in statement credits) in select restaurants

$120 annual Uber Cash ($10 per month) for food delivery orders and rides in the U.S.

Earn 4x points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year, then 1x)

Cons

High annual fee ($250)

Includes few travel perks and insurance policies compared to other cards

HIGHLIGHTS

Annual fee annual_fees

Welcome offer bonus_miles_full

Regular APR reg_apr,reg_apr_type

Intro APR intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration

Recommended credit credit_score_needed

Travel insurance Baggage and secondary car rental insurance*

Why we chose it: The American Express Gold Card® is ideal for people who enjoy dining out. It earns 4x points at restaurants worldwide and on takeout and food delivery within the U.S. (Terms apply.)

The card also earns 4x points (on up to $25,000 per calendar year, then 1X) at supermarkets within the U.S., 3x points on flights booked directly with airlines or Amextravel.com and one point on all other eligible purchases.

The American Express® Gold Card offers two statement credits worth $240 combined — almost enough to offset the card’s $250 annual fee. You can get up to $120 every year in dining credits ($10 per month) for select restaurants and food delivery services. The list includes Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, Milk Bar and Shake Shack. Additionally, each month you’ll automatically get $10 in Uber Cash for Uber Eats orders or Uber rides in the U.S., totaling up to $120 per year (Enrollment is required).

Cardmembers receive up to $100 in credit for stays of two nights or more booked through American Express’ The Hotel Collection. It can be used for eligible dining, spa and other activities. Cardholders also get 24/7 access to Global Assist Hotline representatives who can help coordinate lost passport replacement, translation services, missing luggage assistance and more.

However, note that the American Express® Gold Card offers fewer travel perks than some other premium cards — for instance, it doesn’t offer trip cancellation and interruption insurance or TSA PreCheck or Global Entry fee credit.

Pros

5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked through https://www.americanexpress.com/en-us/travel"; target="_blank" rel="noopener">AmexTravel.com

Around $1,000 in yearly statement credits for select business purchases

Access to a wide network of airport lounges

Complimentary benefits at hundreds of hotels

Cons

High annual fee ($695)

Secondary rental car coverage

HIGHLIGHTS

Annual fee annual_fees

Welcome offer bonus_miles_full

Regular APR reg_apr,reg_apr_type

Intro APR intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration

Recommended credit credit_score_needed

Travel insurance Trip delay insurance, Trip Cancellation and Interruption Insurance, Travel Accident Insurance, Checked and Carry-On Baggage Insurance, Secondary Auto Rental Coverage*

Why we chose it: The Business Platinum Card® from American Express features an extensive list of benefits that make it an ideal travel and business credit card.

The card grants cardmembers access to over 1,400 airport lounges worldwide, comprehensive travel insurance and extra amenities at hundreds of hotels (like daily breakfast and free internet access). Other valuable benefits include a credit of up to $200 to cover baggage fees, in-flight refreshments and more and up to $100 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck.

The card also includes around $1,000 in yearly statement credits for business-related purchases at Dell, Indeed, Adobe and U.S. wireless telephone providers and the following bonus categories:

5x points on flights and hotels booked through the American Express Travel portal

1.5x points (up to $2 million per year) at U.S. construction material and hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers, software and cloud system providers and shipping providers

1.5x points (up to $2 million per year) on purchases of $5,000 or more, regardless of the category

Users can get a 35% point refund when they redeem their points for either a first- or business-class ticket or any service class on their selected airline — you can pick a preferred airline once per year. Note that to obtain the rebate, you first need enough points to cover the total amount of the flight you’d like to book.

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express does have one of the steepest annual fees ($695) among travel credit cards, but its extensive list of benefits makes it a no-brainer for business owners who frequently travel.

Pros

Earn 2x points on travel and dining

Earn 1.5x points on all other purchases

Up to $100 credit for airline incidental fees per year

Up to $100 for Global Entry or TSA Precheck every four years

Cons

$95 annual fee

No airline or hotel transfer partners

Lower travel bonus rate than other cards

HIGHLIGHTS

Annual fee annual_fees

Sign-up bonus bonus_miles_full

Regular APR reg_apr,reg_apr_type

Intro APR intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration

Recommended credit credit_score_needed

Travel insurance Trip Cancellations/Interruptions, Trip Delays, Lost Luggage, Baggage Delay

Why we chose it: The Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card earns 2x points on travel and dining. It also gets 1.5x points on all other purchases, a higher base reward rate than most other credit cards — including those with similar or higher annual fees.

While many credit cards offer high rewards on several spending categories, you’ll mainly get one point per dollar on most if your day-to-day spending doesn’t align with those categories. However, the 1.5x base rate on the Bank of America® Premium Rewards® card makes it an excellent choice for those who want to get the most out of their spending, regardless of spending categories.

The card’s two other bonus categories, travel and dining, can further boost your rewards. The travel category has the most earning potential since Bank of America has one of the broadest definitions of what counts as a travel purchase. While most travel cards only give bonus points for reservations made directly through their booking portal, Bank of America offers points regardless of how or where you book your vacation. You’ll also get points on Airbnb, Uber, art galleries, amusement parks, zoos and more.

The card can be even more valuable if you’re a Bank of America customer and a Preferred Rewards® program member. Members can earn up to 75% more points on every purchase. For example, instead of 1.5x points per dollar on most purchases, you could get 2.62 points. To qualify for the Preferred Rewards program, you must have at least $20,000 in a Bank of America deposit or Merrill investment account — or a combined balance between the two.

The Bank of America® Premium Rewards® has a $95 annual fee but has perks that can offset its cost. You get a statement credit of up to $100 for incidental airline fees, which can cover the cost of seat upgrades, baggage fees, in-flight purchases and airport lounges. You also get another statement credit of up to $100 every four years to cover Global Entry or TSA Precheck fees. The card also provides insurance for trip delays, interruptions and cancellations, lost luggage and baggage delays.

This card’s base reward rate gives it an edge when compared to others. However, if your focus is maximizing your travel-purchase earning, note that similarly priced cards can get you up to 5x points if you’re willing to book through the card’s travel portal. However, if you simply want to earn points without worrying about spending categories and rules, this card is a great option — especially for current Bank of America customers.

Pros

Annual statement credits ($300) for travel purchases

14 travel partners including United, Southwest, JetBlue and Marriott

Points worth 50% more when redeemed for travel expenses through Chase

Emergency medical and dental insurance

Cons

High annual fee ($550)

Doesn't include a cell phone protection plan

Welcome offer is less impressive than other premium cards

HIGHLIGHTS

Annual fee annual_fees

Sign-up bonus bonus_miles_full

Regular APR reg_apr,reg_apr_type

Intro APR intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration

Recommended credit credit_score_needed

Travel insurance Trip Cancellation/Interruption, Lost Luggage Reimbursement, Trip Delay Reimbursement, Emergency Evacuation and Transportation, Roadside Assistance, Emergency Medical and Dental Insurance, Primary Rental Car Insurance

Why we chose it: The Chase Sapphire Reserve® offers a high reward rate on travel and dining and has additional benefits like comprehensive travel insurance and airport lounge access worldwide.

Most premium cards have the same bonus rate for airfare, hotels and rental cars. The Chase Sapphire Reserve®, on the other hand, offers an increased rate for room reservations and auto rentals. It also gives points for all travel bookings, unlike other card issuer’s that limit their rewards to purchases made through their travel portals. With this card you can earn:

10x points on hotels and rental cars purchased through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal

10x through the Chase Dining program

5x points on air travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal

3x points for all other travel-related purchases

3x points on restaurants, including takeout and delivery

1x on all other purchases

Another advantage of the Sapphire Reserve is that its points are worth 50% more when redeemed for travel through the Chase portal — that is, 1.5 cents per point instead of the usual one cent.

In addition to its generous rewards, the Sapphire Reserve has several notable perks. It provides statement credits to cover fees for the expedited traveler programs Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or Nexus, plus discounts or upgrades on select car rental companies, to name a few.

One of the card’s outstanding benefits is a $300 annual travel credit that can cover travel-related purchases like airfare, hotels, car rentals, rideshares, buses, trains, tolls and/or parking. Other cards that feature an annual travel credit are usually more restrictive, and you can often only use it on flights or hotels purchased through the card issuer’s travel portal.

The Sapphire Reserve does have a $550 annual fee. But if you take advantage of the $300 annual credit and other perks, the benefits can definitely outweigh its cost.

Pros

10,000 bonus miles every year

Statement credit of up to $300 for bookings made through Capital One Travel

Up to a $100 credit on Global Entry or TSA PreCheck

Skip the line and get car upgrades when renting a car with Hertz

Cons

No dining bonus category

No domestic airline transfer partner

HIGHLIGHTS

Annual fee annual_fees

Sign-up bonus bonus_miles_full

Regular APR reg_apr,reg_apr_type

Intro APR intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration

Recommended credit credit_score_needed

Travel insurance Trip Cancellation/Interruption, Lost Luggage Reimbursement, Trip Delay Reimbursement, Primary Rental Car Insurance

Why we chose it: The Capital One Venture X Rewards features premium benefits like statement credits and airport lounge access for a lower annual fee ($395) than many competitors.

The Venture X includes perks like a Priority Pass Select membership, which provides access to more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide. This type of perk is typically only offered by luxury cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® or The Platinum Card® from American Express, both of which have much higher annual fees ($550 and $695, respectively).

Other benefits include 10,000 bonus miles on every account anniversary and the option to add up to four authorized users at no extra cost. (Many cards have an annual fee of $75 or more for each additional user.) The card bonus categories include:

10x miles on hotels & rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

5x miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel

2x miles on all other purchases

The Venture X features a $300 annual travel credit that can be used for airfare, hotel stays, rental car reservations and more. However, do note the credit can only be used for Capital One Travel bookings. (Some competitors are more flexible and let you use the credits on any type of travel purchase, including taxis and buses.)

Although the card includes travel insurance, its coverage is limited compared to other premium travel cards. For example, the Venture X doesn’t cover baggage delays, travel accidents or emergency evacuations and transportations. It does, however, provide primary rental car insurance, which isn’t offered by most travel cards.

All in all, the Venture X is a solid option that can easily compete with other premium travel cards, especially considering its more affordable annual fee. However, the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, our main pick for the best premium travel card, might be a better fit if you’d prefer a less restrictive annual travel credit and a more comprehensive travel insurance policy.

Pros

Access to the widest network of airport lounges of any card

Complimentary elite status in the Marriott and Hilton hotel loyalty programs

Hundreds of dollars in annual statement credits for travel, dining and more

Cons

High annual fee ($695)

Doesn't include baggage delay, travel accident and primary rental car insurance

Limited bonus categories

HIGHLIGHTS

Annual fee annual_fees

Welcome offer bonus_miles

Regular APR reg_apr,reg_apr_type

Intro APR intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration

Recommended credit credit_score_needed

Travel insurance Trip Delays/Cancellations, Lost Baggage Reimbursement and Secondary Car Rental Insurance*

Why we chose it: The Platinum Card® from American Express offers a list of premium benefits that no other travel card offers, including the widest network of airport lounges and room upgrades at Hilton and Marriott hotels. (Terms apply.)

This American Express card includes complimentary access to over 1,400 airport lounges around the world. Other premium cards (like the Chase Sapphire Reserve®) also give cardholders access to lounges through Priority Pass, a global network of over 1,300 lounges. However, the Platinum Card® from American Express grants access to Priority Pass and additional lounge networks such as Delta SkyClub and Amex’s own Centurion lounges.

The card awards cardholders gold status in the Marriott and Hilton loyalty programs, which makes you eligible for perks like room upgrades, free breakfast and late checkouts. You would typically need to stay at least 25 nights in Marriott and 28 nights in Hilton locations per year before achieving gold status with each company.

Platinum cardmembers also get elite status in three car rental programs: Avis Preferred, Hertz Gold Plus Rewards and National Car Rental Emerald Club Executive. This status gives you perks such as skipping the line, car upgrades and/or discounts.

In addition to travel benefits, the card includes several statement credits such as:

$12.95 monthly for a Walmart+ membership

Up to $240 annually for select digital entertainment services (like Disney+ and Hulu)

Up to $200 ($15 per month and $20 in December) for food delivery or rides with Uber

$100 for Global Entry and $85 for TSA PreCheck (every 4 and 4.5 years, respectively

$189 for a Clear (once per year)

When it comes to its bonus categories, the card offers:

5x points on flights booked directly with airlines or through American Express Travel (on up to $500,000 per calendar year)

5x points on prepaid hotels booked on the company’s travel portal

One point per $1 on all other eligible purchases

The Platinum Card® from American Express does charge a hefty $695 annual fee. However, for people who travel often and will take advantage of its annual credits and travel perks, it might almost pay for itself.

Other travel credit cards we considered

We picked the best credit cards for travel based on their reward rates, travel insurance, additional benefits and overall value for most travelers. The following cards were close runner-ups:

Pros

No annual fee

Includes trip cancellation/interruption and car rental insurance

Includes cell phone protection when you pay your monthly bill with the card

Earn 5% cash back in quarterly categories, on up to the first $1,500 spent

5% back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards(R)

Cons

3% foreign transaction fee

The Chase Freedom Flex℠ offers several benefits that aren’t common among no-annual-fee cards. It provides coverage for rental cars as well as trip cancellations and interruptions. It also includes a cell phone protection for theft or damages plan when you pay your phone’s monthly bill using the card.

While it’s technically a cash-back card, the Chase Freedom Flex℠ still earns points that you can use for travel purchases through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal. The card also offers high rewards on some travel purchases. Cardmembers can earn:

5% back on bookings made through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal

5% back on up to $1,500 spent per quarter in rotating categories

3% back on dining at restaurants (including eligible delivery services and takeout),

3% back on drugstore purchase

1% back on all other purchases.

However, note that the card charges a 3% foreign transaction fee, so using it while abroad is not recommended to avoid extra expenses.

All information about the Chase Freedom Flex℠ has been collected independently by Money.com.

Pros

No annual fee

No foreign transaction fees

Earns 1.5x points on all purchases

Cons

No travel transfer partners

No bonus category for travel

Few benefits compared to other cards

The Bank of America® Travel Rewards is an easy-to-use card suited for travel reward beginners or for those who are already Bank of America customers. It earns a flat 1.5x points on all purchases, but some cardholders can earn up to 75% more if they have a checking account with the bank. It also includes coverage for trip cancellation or interruption and trip delays. However, the card doesn’t offer additional bonus categories, hotel and airline point transfer partners, which kept it out of our main list.

Pros

No foreign transaction fees

Can transfer your points to 16 travel partners

Earns 5x miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.

Cons

Doesn't earn bonus points on airfare or dining

The Capital One VentureOne earns a consistent 1.25x miles on every purchase and 5x miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.

You can use your miles to book travel through the Capital One Travel portal or transfer your points to one of Capital One’s 16 travel partners, which include international airlines such as Avianca and British Airways. The card also includes travel accident and rental car insurance to some cardholders, depending on their credit score.

However, the card’s list of bonus categories is lacking compared to some other no-annual-fee credit cards, and Capital One doesn’t have any domestic airline travel partners.

Pros

No annual fee

Includes trip cancellation/interruption and car rental insurance

Earns 5% cash back on travel bookings made through Chase

Cons

3% foreign transaction fee

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is one of the few no-annual-fee credit cards that includes trip cancellation/interruption and rental car insurance. Its reward categories are also appealing, giving you:

5% cash back on bookings made through the Chase travel portal

3% on restaurants and drugstores

1.5% on everything else.

However, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® charges a 3% fee on foreign transactions.

Pros

No annual or foreign transaction fees

Discover matches the total miles you earned at the end of the first year

Earns 1.5x miles on all purchases

See your FICO score on the Discover mobile app, online and on statements

Cons

Few benefits compared to other travel cards

No bonus category for travel

No travel transfer partners

Doesn't include extended warranty or purchase protection

The Discover it® Miles is a no-frills card that earns 1.5x miles on all purchases. Its welcome bonus is easily one of the best: Discover matches every mile you’ve earned at the end of your first membership year. However, it has fewer bonus categories than other no-annual-fee cards, and doesn’t have any travel transfer partners. Additionally, Discover cards aren’t as widely accepted internationally as Visa and Mastercard.

All information about the Discover it® Miles has been collected independently by Money.com.

Pros

High rewards on everyday spending (2x miles per dollar)

$100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck

Includes travel accident and car rental insurance

Cons

Fewer bonus categories than other cards with a similar annual fee ($95)

Car rental insurance is secondary

The Capital One Venture Rewards credit card is an excellent card for everyday spending. It offers cardmembers:

5x miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One’s travel portal.

2x miles per dollar on all other purchases

Most travel credit cards earn one mile (or point) per dollar on most purchases and give high rewards only for specific categories like dining or gas. The card also includes auto rental coverage, travel accident insurance, lost luggage reimbursement and up to $100 to cover the cost of a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee.

However, some cards with the same annual fee ($95) — like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® — offer more travel coverage and a longer list of bonus categories.

Travel Credit Cards Guide

The best credit cards for travel do more than offer high reward rates on flights and hotel stays. They also provide rewards for everyday spending and perks such as travel insurance, airport lounge access and annual statement credits.

However, travel credit cards with the most benefits also feature high annual fees and usually only award bonus points for travel bookings made through a card issuer’s travel portal, not third-party travel sites like Expedia. While this might be a downside for some, keep in mind that travel portals from card issuers often feature special offers to some of the best places to travel.

Here’s a rundown of how these cards work:

What is a travel credit card?

Travel credit cards (or travel rewards credit cards) typically provide generous rewards for travel purchases and let cardmembers redeem points (or miles) for travel bookings. Most card issuers also let you redeem points for statement credits, cash back or gift cards.

These cards may offer additional benefits such as rewards for dining purchases, access to airport lounges and late hotel checkouts.

Bonus categories, redeeming options and included benefits vary widely across card issuers. However, you can generally expect cards with higher annual fees to offer more perks and benefits. For example, premium cards with annual fees over $400 often feature hundreds of dollars in statement credits (money credited to your card’s outstanding balance) to cover travel or food purchases.

How do travel credit cards work?

Like other reward cards, travel credit cards give you a certain number of points per dollar spent on eligible purchases.

How points earning works

These cards allow users to earn points on travel purchases, as well as many other purchases.

Some offer bonus points for dining out, groceries, drugstores, streaming services and more. However, they usually offer an enhanced rewards rate for travel. For example, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® earns 10x points on hotels and rental cars booked through the Chase’s travel portal. They also have a flat point rate for purchases that don’t fall within these categories — usually between one and 1.5 cents per dollar.

It’s important to note that a card’s travel rewards can be earned on more than airfare, lodging and car rentals. For example, bus fares, cruise lines, tolls and ferries may also qualify as travel purchases, depending on your credit card issuer.

What are point programs?

Many credit cards have point programs — also known as rewards programs — through which members can redeem earned points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more.

In most cases, you’ll earn at least one point per dollar when paying with your card, and each point is worth one cent each. However, many cards give you bonus points when used to cover expenses in specific categories, such as three points per dollar (3x) at restaurants or supermarkets.

Additionally, some issuers increase your points’ value when you redeem them for travel. For example, points earned with the Chase Sapphire Preferred have a 1.25-cent value when you book flights through the Chase travel portal.

You can also transfer your points to travel partners. Not all point programs allow transfers to airline or hotel loyalty programs, but if they do, it’s at a 1:1 ratio, meaning 1,000 points are worth 1,000 points in the partner program.

Point values may also vary depending on how you choose to redeem them. Some cards let cardholders use points when shopping at Amazon or Paypal, for example. But, while convenient, this option may bring down the value of points to 0.8 cents.

Well-known point programs include Chase Ultimate Rewards®, American Express Membership Rewards® and Citi ThankYou® Rewards.

Difference between points and miles

Travel credit cards usually earn rewards as points. But some card issuers, like Capital One, call their rewards “miles” instead of “points” — even though they can be redeemed the same way as points.

Cards that earn miles are often (but not always) tied to a specific airline. Additionally, bear in mind that the term “mile” doesn’t refer to miles traveled with the airline. One airline mile is usually the equivalent of one reward point, which you can redeem for free flights, seat upgrades and more.

Pros and cons of travel credit cards

Pros

Some cards offer up to 10x points per dollar on travel purchases.

Many have additional bonus categories for dining, grocery shopping and more.

They may include travel benefits like priority boarding, airport lounge access and late hotel checkouts.

Points or miles can also be redeemed for cash back, statement credits, gift cards and more.

Cons

Highest reward rates are usually limited to purchases made through the card issuer's travel portal.

They might not offer high rewards on spending outside of the travel category.

The best ones have steep annual fees.

Redeeming points or miles for anything other than travel can reduce their value to less than one cent per dollar.

Types of travel credit cards

Here’s a rundown of the differences between the three main types of travel credit cards:

Airline credit cards

Airline credit cards are ideal for people who fly with the same airline regularly. These cards earn miles that you can use with one specific airline, and their rewards (called frequent flier miles) are redeemable for airfare. Some of the best airline travel credit cards include benefits like free checked bags, priority boarding and discounts on in-flight purchases.

Hotel credit cards

Hotel credit cards are similar to airline cards. Points earned can only be used with one particular hotel chain.

For example, the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card earns points for Hilton’s loyalty program. Points can be redeemed for free nights in the company’s properties, including Hilton Garden Inn and Waldorf Astoria hotels. The Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card, on the other hand, includes room upgrades and late checkouts on select locations.

Other benefits may include discount rates, late checkouts or free in-room Wi-Fi.

Hotel credit cards may also offer complimentary breakfasts, room upgrades, late checkouts and bonus points for purchases made during your stay.

General travel credit card

General travel credit cards are much more flexible and convenient than airline or hotel cards. Since they aren’t affiliated with a single airline or hotel chain, general travel card points can be redeemed for a wide variety of travel-related expenses.

These cards allow cardholders to book flights, hotel stays, rental cars and more from different companies using your card issuer’s online travel portal. Other ways to use card points include statement credits, cash back or gift cards. Some issuers also let you transfer points to airline and hotel partners.

These cards may offer handy perks for frequent travelers, like airport lounge access. They can also cover the cost of a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck membership, which allow you to skip the long lines at airport security or customs.

How to choose a travel credit card

Picking the best travel rewards card boils down to how often you travel, which cardmember perks you’d benefit the most from and the categories you spend the most on.

Here are some factors to keep in mind when choosing the best card for you:

Do you travel often? A travel rewards credit card offers high reward rates on most travel-related spending, and you’ll get the most bang for your buck when you use their points on flights, hotels and car rentals. If you don’t take trips often but want to pile up rewards, a cash-back credit card might be a better fit.

Assess your everyday spending. Many travel cards have additional bonus categories other than travel, like dining, supermarkets, streaming services and drugstores. Consider your day-to-day spending habits and pick a card with bonus categories that fit your lifestyle.

Consider the card’s annual fees. There are several no-annual-fee travel cards available, but they usually have few bonus categories and benefits. The best travel credit cards charge annual fees of at least $90 and can go as high as $700. However, these are often best for those that travel enough to take advantage of their benefits.

Choose between a general travel card or a co-branded one. General travel cards are more flexible than company-specific cards when it comes to redeeming points. You can use a general travel card’s rewards to get statement credits, cash back or gift cards, or book flights, hotel stays, rental cars and more from different companies. Rewards from co-branded cards, on the other hand, can typically be used only with one specific airline or hotel. However, co-branded cards do include valuable perks like free checked bags, in-flight discounts, hotel room upgrades or complimentary breakfast.

Compare extra travel perks. Some cards offer extras like annual statement credits for flights and hotels or upgrades when renting cars. Take the time to compare each card’s roster of add-ons and pick one that will best suit your travel plans.

Compare insurance policies. Some cards offer insurance policies that cover travel accidents, rental cars, trip cancellations and more. They also include purchase protection and extended warranties for items bought using the card. These policies can vary widely based on the issuer and the card’s annual-fee tier.

Beware foreign transaction fees. Most travel credit cards don’t charge foreign transaction fees. Some cash-back cards may offer outstanding rewards for travel purchases but charge around 3% fees on purchases outside the U.S.

A welcome bonus shouldn’t be the end-all, be-all perk. A 100,000-point welcome bonus can be enticing. However, it shouldn’t be your deciding factor, especially if you’ll end up paying a high annual fee without getting your money’s worth.

Best Travel Credit Cards FAQ

How do travel credit cards work?

Travel credit cards give you points or miles for every dollar you spend using them. The standard reward rate is one point per dollar. However, many cards have bonus spending categories that allow you to earn five or more points per dollar. You can redeem points for travel, cash back and other perks.

What credit cards offer free travel insurance?

Some travel cards with complimentary travel insurance include the Chase Sapphire Preferred(R), Capital One Venture X and The Platinum Card(R) from American Express. However, note that cards that include travel insurance typically charge annual fees of $95 or more.

What is the best travel credit card?

Our list of the best travel credit cards includes the Chase Sapphire Preferred(R), Wells Fargo Autograph? Card, The Platinum Card(R) from American Express and more. When choosing the best one for you, consider its annual fee, reward rates and ongoing benefits.

What is the best travel credit card for lounge access?

Some of the best travel credit cards for lounge access include the Platinum Card(R) from American Express and Chase Sapphire Reserve(R), both of which get you entry into over 1,000 airport lounges worldwide.

What is the best credit card for international travel?

The best credit cards for international travel are those that don't charge foreign transactions fees, offer high reward on travel spending and include benefits that can improve your travel experience, like travel insurance and statement credits for TSA Precheck or Global Entry.

How We Chose the Best Travel Credit Cards

We ranked the best credit cards for travel based on their annual fees, benefits, reward rates and redemption flexibility.

Fees: We compared the foreign, cash advance and balance transfer fees for more than 50 credit cards. We also considered their annual fee, looking for those that offered the most for the money.

Ongoing benefits: Intro APR and bonus offers are attractive, but they can only get you so far. We focused on cards with year-round benefits such as travel insurance or cell phone protection plans.

Reward rates: We preferred cards that allow you to earn extra points from travel expenses, as well as those that provide significant bonus rewards in popular spending categories, like dining, supermarkets or streaming services.

Redemption flexibility: Our picks don’t limit your redemption options to just travel. Some let you use your points for Amazon purchases, for example. We also preferred issuers that allowed cardholders to transfer their points to airline and hotel partners.

Summary of Money’s Best Travel Credit Cards of 2023

