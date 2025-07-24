9 Best Things To Spend Your HSA Funds on in 2025

If you have a health savings account (HSA), you probably know it covers doctor visits and prescriptions. But your HSA can do a lot more than that. You can use these tax-free dollars on things that improve your physical and mental health or help you be more prepared in an emergency.

Here are some of the best things you can spend your HSA funds on in 2025.

Therapy and Mental Health Services

Generally, therapy or mental health services can be considered a qualified medical expense if it’s deemed medically necessary by a licensed healthcare professional. If eligible, you can use your HSA funds to pay for sessions with psychologists, licensed clinical social workers and other qualified mental health providers. Online therapy platforms could also be eligible as long as they’re run by licensed professionals.

Menstrual Products

Pads, tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups and period underwear are subject to the pink tax and can get pretty expensive. Thankfully, with the passage of the CARES Act in 2020, period products are now HSA-eligible. Because your HSA contributions are tax-free, you can at least avoid being double taxed on the expense by using your HSA funds to pay for these products.

Sunscreen (SPF 15 or Higher)

Sunscreen is also HSA-eligible as long as it’s SPF 15 or higher and labeled as broad spectrum. This means it protects against both UVA and UVB rays. Note that your benefits administrator may request itemized receipts to verify your expenses. So if you aren’t sure whether a sunscreen product is eligible for reimbursement or not, reach out to your HSA administrator or tax advisor to confirm before buying.

First-Aid Supplies

You can also use your HSA funds to build or restock your first-aid kit, including things like bandages, antiseptic wipes, antibiotic ointments, gauze and thermometers. Some specialized items in advanced kits might not be covered, so check with your HSA guidelines.

Glasses, Contacts and LASIK Surgery

Another area you can use your HSA funds on is vision care, including eye exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses and prescription sunglasses. LASIK surgery is also an eligible expense.

Acupuncture and Chiropractic Care

Alternative treatments like acupuncture and chiropractic care may be HSA-approved if they’re required for the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of a disease or illness. Some benefits administrators may also require a letter of medical necessity (LMN) from the healthcare provider to show how the alternative treatment can alleviate the issue.

Dental Care

You can use your HSA to pay for cleanings, x-rays, fillings, crowns and other dental work. This includes both preventive and restorative services. Orthodontic treatments, like braces or Invisalign, are also eligible if they’re medically necessary.

Pregnancy and Fertility Items

Prenatal vitamins, pregnancy tests, ovulation kits and breast pumps all qualify. You can also use your HSA for childbirth classes, lactation support and doula services in some cases. If you’re going through IVF or fertility treatments, check to see which parts of the process are eligible.

Over-the-Counter Medications

You no longer have to wait for a doctor’s prescription to use HSA funds for most over-the-counter drugs. This includes allergy medicine, cold and flu remedies, pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen and heartburn medications. Just make sure you save your receipts in case you need to verify your purchases later.

What You Can’t Use Your HSA For

Generally, you can’t use your HSA to pay for things that don’t meaningfully promote the proper function of the body or prevent/treat illness or disease. You also can’t use HSA funds to pay premiums.

If you take money out of your HSA for something other than qualified medical expenses before you turn 65, you’ll have to pay income tax plus a 20% penalty. But once you turn 65, you can use the money in your HSA for anything you want.

Take Advantage of Your HSA

Your HSA can help you save money on the products and services you already use to take care of your health. Before making a purchase, it’s always a good idea to double-check if the item qualifies. But in general, if it’s tied to your health or wellness, there’s a good chance it’s HSA-eligible.

