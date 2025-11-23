9 Best Thanksgiving Items To Buy at Aldi Before They Sell Out

There are a lot of good arguments to be made for starting your Aldi Thanksgiving shopping early. Besides getting a head start on stocking up pantries, several Thanksgiving staples now have reduced prices to help shoppers save money and stay on budget.

For You: 7 Trader Joe’s Dinners That Will Feed Your Entire Family for Under $15

That’s Interesting: 8 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Check out our nine recommendations to add to your Aldi shopping list ahead of Thanksgiving. And don’t forget to review some of Aldi’s best fall finds for less than $20.

Jennie-O Whole Turkey

Price: $11.17 [avg. 14.5 lb/package ($0.77/lb)]

Make room in the freezer ahead of Turkey Day and shop for a Jennie-O premium frozen turkey. Each turkey weighs an average of 14.5 pounds at an estimated 77 cents per pound.

Check Out: 50 Kirkland Signature Products Costco Shoppers Say Are Worth Every Penny

USDA Choice Top Round Roast

Price: $13.84 [avg. 1.8 lb/package ($7.69/lb)]

Planning to serve a roast on Thanksgiving? Add a USDA Choice top round roast to your Aldi shopping cart for a tender cut of beef your guests won’t stop raving about. Most roast cuts average at 1.8 pounds per package and cost an estimated $7.69 per pound.

Stonemill Brown Gravy Mix

Price: $0.29

Don’t miss your chance to save 47% off on Stonemill brown gravy mix.

Each packet makes up to one cup of gravy, so consider stocking up on a few packets to pair with turkey and mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving dinner.

Chef’s Cupboard Chicken Stuffing Mix

Price: $0.79

Receive 25% off on Chef’s Cupboard chicken stuffing mix while supplies last. This stuffing mix only requires the added ingredients of water and butter to cook up to fluffy perfection on stovetops.

Baker’s Corner Evaporated Milk

Price: $0.95

From homemade mac and cheese to beloved pie recipes, there are a lot of ways you can use Baker’s Corner evaporated milk in your Thanksgiving cooking plans.

Each 12-ounce can is now cheaper to buy in bulk at Aldi than at most warehouse clubs. Eight cans at Aldi at the newly discounted price of 95 cents would cost $7.60. By comparison, an eight-count package of Carnation evaporated milk is $11.74 at Sam’s Club.

Bake House Creations Ready to Bake Pie Crusts

Price: $1.95

Bake House Creations’ pie crusts are now 35% off their regular price.

Most shoppers know this is cheaper than name brands like Pillsbury. What they may not realize is that it’s an even better deal than in-house brands at big-box retailers. Walmart’s Great Value pie crusts, which retail for $2.68, can’t compete with Aldi’s bargains.

Baker’s Corner Canned 100% Pure Pumpkin

Price: $1.09

Baking a pumpkin pie from scratch? Make sure you have plenty of Baker’s Corner canned pumpkin handy. This Turkey Day staple is sure to sell fast now that it’s marked down 13%.

Friendly Farms Whipped Topping

Price: $1.25

Households on tight budgets this Thanksgiving will want to swap out whipped dairy sprays for whipped topping in bowls. While you can find both for sale at Aldi, the whipped topping is nearly $1 cheaper than the canned spray.

Boulder Oval Turkey Roasting Pan

Price: $1.55

Cook everything from turkey to vegetables in these oval roasting pans from Boulder. These pans have been compared to the Hefty brand in terms of overall effectiveness, but are so much cheaper to shop for.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of October 30, 2025, and are subject to change.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Best Thanksgiving Items To Buy at Aldi Before They Sell Out

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.