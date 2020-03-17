9 Best Stocks to Watch for 2020’s Market Meltdown

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The rapidly spreading novel coronavirus outbreak — which originated in China but has since spread all over the globe — has hit financial markets in a big way in 2020.

Following a near 30% return in 2019, the S&P 500 is down more than 26% so far in 2020. Against that backdrop, you’d expect a list of the “best stocks of 2020” to be thinly populated, with maybe a handful of stocks that have managed to eke out minor gains year-to-date.

That’s not the case.

Instead, some stocks have been very strong in 2020 despite (and in some cases, because of) the coronavirus crisis.

Forget this idea that if the market is down, all stocks are down. That is categorically not the case. In 2020, major U.S. indices are down double-digits. The best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 (those that have gains), have an average year-to-date gain of 9.24% (as of March 17).

In other words, there’s always a bull market somewhere. You just have to find it.

You should start by looking at a mix of the best-performing stocks in the S&P right now and the stocks that have been unfairly beaten down, which includes the following:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN )

(NASDAQ: ) Rollins (NYSE: ROL )

(NYSE: ) Gilead (NASDAQ: GILD )

(NASDAQ: ) SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC )

(NASDAQ: ) Clorox (NYSE: CLX )

(NYSE: ) Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX )

(NASDAQ: ) L Brands (NSYE: LB )

(NSYE: ) Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM )

(NYSE: ) Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)

With that in mind, let’s take a deeper look at each one of these top performing stocks, see why they’ve been so hot, and whether or not they will keep rallying.

Best Stocks for 2020: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Top Performer: 17.4% gain

Biotech giant Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has been the best stock in the S&P 500 in 2020, rallying an impressive 28.1% year-to-date, on the back of strong quarterly numbers, a competitor dropping the ball, and hopes that the company can develop a coronavirus vaccine. That gain has since been pared to 17.4%, which is still impressive considering the market blood bath.

Specifically, the company reported strong fourth-quarter numbers in early February that breezed past revenue and profit expectations. Shortly thereafter, competitor Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was hit with a warning from the American Society of Retina Specialists which said that a side effect of the company’s Beovu treatment is potential vision loss.

That issue was viewed as a win for Reneron’s Beovu competitor, Eylea. Even further, REGN stock has been bouncing recently on hopes that the company can come up with a potential coronavirus treatment.

As far as where the stock goes next, I’m dubious that shares will continue to out-perform. I don’t expect coronavirus hype to stick around much longer. The stock is also sitting at record highs, and in overbought territory.

The business should remain solid for the rest of the year. But, the best of the stock’s 2020 rally may have already happened.

L Brands (LB)

Unfairly Beaten Down: 45.23% loss

Struggling retail company L Brands had seen its stock rise 22.1% in 2020 because management finally did what they should’ve done a long time ago: sell the company’s struggling Victoria’s Secret business. However, the novel coronavirus panic has sent LB stock down 45% YTD. But investors should focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which remain solid.

In February, L Brands sold a 55% stake in Victoria’s Secret to Sycamore Partners for $525 million. Under the agreements of the deal, Victoria’s Secret will be rolled into privately-held Sycamore Partners, and the public holding company L Brands will essentially operate as a standalone Bath & Body Works operation.

For investors, that’s great news. Victoria’s Secret has been a drag on L Brands for several years. The whole time, Bath & Body Works was a shining star. But, Bath & Body Works’ strength never showed up in LB stock because of struggles at Victoria’s Secret. Now that the Victoria’s Secret business is largely gone, Bath & Body Works strength can finally power improvements in L Brands’ numbers.

Over the next few quarters, then, the numbers here should significantly improve (factoring in for the coronavirus impact). Those significant improvements should power sustained strength in LB stock.

Rollins (ROL)

Top Performer: 7.81% gain

Oddly enough, pest control giant Rollins has been the S&P 500’s third best-performing stock year-to-date, with ROL stock initially up 18.7% in 2020. In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, it has rolled its gains back to a still-impressive 7.81% gain.

It’s hard to pinpoint a specific catalyst for why Rollins stock has been so hot. Instead, it appears that investors are rolling into the stock as a defensive play. After all, as a domestic-focused pest control company, Rollins likely won’t see demand for its services take a meaningful hit anytime soon because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But, I suspect that — given how the virus is already calming down in China and South Korea — coronavirus fears in the U.S. will ease significantly in the coming months. Assuming so, then all those investors who piled into Rollins stock as a defensive play against the coronavirus crisis, will likely flee from the stock as coronavirus fears subside.

That could put serious downward pressure on shares come mid-2020.

Gilead (GILD)

Top Performer: 6.03% gain

Much like Regeneron, biotech giant Gilead was up more than 18% in 2020 thanks to a mix of strong operating results and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine. Even with the market selloff, Gilead’s shares are still posting a respectable 6.03% gain.

As always, let’s remain focused on the fundamental picture. Gilead most recently reported fairly strong fourth-quarter numbers in early February, which underscored that the company’s core sales drivers remain vigorous.

GILD stock caught fire in late February, when the company’s antiviral treatment, remdesivir, emerged as the world’s leading candidate for treating the novel coronavirus.

While I do expect coronavirus fears to subside over the next few months, I also expect that some of the easing will be because Gilead’s remdesivir treatment delivers strong clinical test results, and proves to be an effective treatment for suppressing coronavirus symptoms.

If that does happen, then the big Gilead stock rally won’t fade for the remainder of March or April. It will actually heat up.

SBA Communications (SBAC)

Top Performer: 6.52% gain

When it comes to wireless infrastructure company SBA Communications, the stock’s 17.9% year-to-date gain before the pandemic could be chalked up to one thing: as bad as it may seem, the coronavirus outbreak won’t derail the 5G revolution. That’s evident in SBAC stock’s current 6.5% gain this year.

SBA Communications owns cell towers. Demand for those cell towers will accelerate significantly over the next few years thanks to the emergence of 5G. While the coronavirus outbreak may slow the 5G roll-out for a few months, it won’t derail the 5G revolution.

As such, investors are increasingly take a long-term outlook on SBAC stock. Forget the coronavirus. Focus on 5G.

So long as they do — and I suspect they will over the next few months as coronavirus fears ease — then SBAC stock should keep working.

Newmont Corporation (NEM)

Top Performer: 1.9%

When investors get scared, they pile into safe-haven assets. The safest of all safe-haven assets is gold. So, as investors become more cautious of Covid-19 in 2020, they will pile into gold. Gold prices, while initially surging on the year, are basically flat year-to-date.

Newmont Corporation is the world’s biggest gold miner. It should be no surprise, then, that coronavirus fears have allowed NEM stakeholders to retain their investment this year, even eking out a slight gain.

This resilience should continue so long as investors remain scared of the coronavirus. Such fears will probably stick around for the next few months, and as such, NEM stock looks good to rally higher.

Thereafter, though, coronavirus fears will subside, investors will pull out of their gold positions, and NEM stock will reverse course.

Clorox (CLX)

Top Performer: 13.77% gain

U.S. consumers haven’t changed that much in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the states. But, one thing they have done is stock up on hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes and other cleaning products.

That’s the type of stuff that Clorox sells. As such, it’s easy to see why CLX stock is up 14% year-to-date, against the backdrop of a 26% decline the S&P 500.

Although I think coronavirus fears will subside, I think supercharged demand for hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes will stick around for a few quarters, mostly because consumers won’t want to run the risk of getting sick, and disinfecting things with Clorox products is a rather easy, non-intrusive thing to do to stay healthy.

If demand for its products remains robust, then recent strength in CLX stock will stick around for the next quarters.

Crown Castle (CCI)

Top Performer: 4.3%

Another cell tower company which investors have taken the long-term approach on is Crown Castle.

Long story short, 5G is a huge, multi-year catalyst for Crown Castle. The coronavirus outbreak will slow that catalyst for a few months. But it won’t completely derail it.

As such, investors are in no rush to ditch Crown Castle stock. Instead, they’ve been buying every dip, and CCI stock has stayed in rally mode, rising 4.3% year-to-date.

I suspect that the stock will continue to do well over the next few months and quarters. The 5G catalyst is huge. Visibility into that catalyst will only improve once coronavirus fears fade. As it does, this stock should pick up steam.

Netflix (NFLX)

Unfairly Beaten Down: 4.2% loss

Last, but not least, on this list of the best stocks of 2020 so far is streaming service giant Netflix.

Netflix’s relative resilience year-to-date — shares are only down 4.2% this year — can be chalked up to the fact that investors are piling into “at home” stocks. That is, there is a general idea out there that, regardless of how bad the coronavirus gets, consumers will exercise more social distancing, and stay at home more.

The more they stay at home, the more they will interact with at-home entertainment options, of which Netflix is probably the most popular. Consequently, new subscription and viewing numbers should actually improve amid this outbreak, not get worse.

That’s why NFLX stock isn’t as beaten down as the rest of the market in 2020. But it’s loss YTD is an opportunity for investors to buy Netflix stock on the cheap. Most importantly, Netflix a long-term winner with strong fundamentals. You can’t go wrong buying on dips.

