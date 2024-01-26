9 Best Sam’s Club Items To Stock Up On For Valentine’s Day

February 14 is just around the corner! Savvy Sam’s Club shoppers are prepping their grocery lists to pick up all of their top Valentine’s Day essentials.

View: 8 Best New Items at Five Below in January

Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize You Can Do This – Today

From treats for the kids’ classroom parties to ingredients for a romantic dinner night in, you — and your wallet — will love picking up these must-haves at affordable prices. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, make sure you stock up on these Sam’s Club items.

Garden Veggie Snacks Mini Hearts

Shaped like mini hearts, these Garden Veggie snacks are good for you and perfectly portioned to pass out at classroom Valentine’s Day parties.

Each box includes 40 treat-size bags. When we crunch the numbers, Sam’s Club members pay just about 37 cents per bag.

Discover: 11 Pantry Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Related: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Sam’s Club in January 2024

Welch’s Valentine’s Fruit Snacks

Whether you’re packing a few bags into lunches or adding as an extra treat to a Valentine’s Day card exchange (each pouch is signable!), make sure to add a box of Welch’s Valentine’s Fruit Snacks to your Sam’s Club shopping list.

A box of Welch’s Valentine’s fruit snacks contains 85 pouches, coming out to about 13 cents per pouch. These snacks are shaped like hearts, made with real fruit and gluten free.

I’m a Costco Superfan: These Are The 5 Highest Quality Kirkland Food Items

Hostess Valentine Ding Dongs

You’ll be the hit of the classroom passing out Hostess Valentine Ding Dongs. These limited-edition treats are shaped like hearts with a creamy filling and cute heart-shaped sprinkles.

Every box contains 32 individually wrapped Ding Dongs, coming to about 34 cents each for Sam’s Club members. Every wrapper also features “To: / From:” for sweet gifting.

Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Hearts

Every Valentine’s Day celebration needs chocolate! Add a bag of Reese’s peanut butter hearts to your Sam’s Club shopping cart to fill the office candy bowl, pass out to neighbors in your neighborhood or bring along to a classroom Valentine’s Day party.

Inside every bulk bag you’ll find 65 individually wrapped hearts in a snack size. This comes out to spending about 18 cents per heart.

More: 7 Must-Buy Grocery Items at Aldi in January

Member’s Mark Angus Beef Boneless NY Strip Steak

Swap a more expensive date night out for a delicious date night at home when you pick up Member’s Mark Angus Beef Boneless NY Strip Steak at Sam’s Club.

Priced at $9.98 per pound, this steak’s fresh meat ensures a juicy bite every time and contains moderate marbling for extra tenderness. The steak currently holds a 4.5 rating on the Sam’s Club website with 738 five-star reviews praising the cut of the meat and its flavor.

Kinder’s Prime Steak Seasoning

Running low on steak seasoning in your pantry? Pick up a canister of Kinder’s Prime Steak Seasoning with black garlic and truffle.

Priced at $6.98, this seasoning adds a boost of flavor to all cuts of beef and features a dual opening on the lid for ease in measuring and sprinkling.

Check It Out: 10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2024

Driscoll’s Strawberries

Whether you’re planning a romantic date night in or putting a spin on your own Valentine’s Day charcuterie board for a party with friends, you won’t regret stocking up on Driscoll’s strawberries at Sam’s Club.

The $8.15 price tag includes two pounds of strawberries. When we do the math, this means Sam’s Club members pay about $4.07 per pound. Any leftover strawberries may be frozen and used later as an ingredient for smoothies, cupcakes, cereal and pies.

Member’s Mark Cheesecake Minis

Member’s Mark Cheesecake Minis are the perfect dessert to share with your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day.

Each box contains 63 individually wrapped mini cheesecakes in flavors including New York-style cheesecake, caramel chocolate chip cheesecake and strawberry swirl cheesecake. Best of all, they’re super easy to prepare. Put them into the refrigerator to thaw and serve chilled.

I Stopped Shopping at Walmart: Here’s Why It Was a Good Money Move

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

Will you be my valen-wine? No Valentine’s Day dinner is complete without a bottle of wine and Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon is a must-buy at Sam’s Club thanks to its affordable price tag and taste.

This cab features a blend of 91% cabernet sauvignon and 9% merlot with notes of black currant, plum, spicy berries and smoky maple. It currently holds a 4.6 rating on the Sam’s Club website with 226 five-star reviews.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Best Sam’s Club Items To Stock Up On For Valentine’s Day

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.