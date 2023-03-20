9 Best New Items at Target in 2023

It's always a good idea to go on a Target run. Throughout 2023, Target shoppers may find plenty of new arrivals at Target across departments including beauty, home, baby, grocery and more. Target-exclusive collections will also be dropping throughout the year with current new items reflecting the spring season.

There's something for everyone on your Target to-buy list. Start adding these best new items at Target in 2023 to your cart.

Stanley 40oz Stainless Steel H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler

Stay hydrated in style all year round. The Stanley tumbler has a double wall insulation to keep drinks cold for nine hours and iced for 40 hours. Additional features include a car cup holder compatible silhouette, rotating cover with three positions and a 40-ounce capacity to ensure you always stay fully hydrated.

Plush Baby Blanket Dinosaurs

Need a gift for a baby shower? Pick up the plush baby blanket in the dinosaur pattern from Cloud Island™ at Target. This blanket is $15 and is sure to be a hit with families seeking blankets to complete the nursery.

'Welcome' Home Round Coir Doormat Natural - Threshold™ Designed With Studio McGee

Ready to refresh your welcome doormat? Do it for just $20 by purchasing this welcome home doormat from Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee at Target.

This doormat is made from all-natural coir fibers and designed for everyday use. Keep your space clean and usher in guests with a warm welcome.

Palms Outdoor Throw Pillow - Opalhouse™ Designed With Jungalow™

You can never have too many throw pillows. This throw pillow from Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™ makes the perfect companion to outdoor patio furniture. Place it on an armchair, chaise lounge or bring it indoors on a sofa and relax in style on the pillow's soft exterior.

Lemon Bar Granola

Mix up your breakfast or snack routine with Good & Gather's lemon bar granola. At a little under $5 per bag, this limited edition granola will add the perfect amount of zest to everything from yogurt parfaits to baking in cookies or muffins.

Strawberry Applesauce Pouches

Pack up some fun with Good & Gather's strawberry applesauce pouches. These pouches can be enjoyed by adults and kids alike and are great for everything from school lunches to snacks for road trips.

ARC Whitening 2-in-1 Whitening + Anticavity Toothpaste

Whiten teeth and protect against cavities with this toothpaste offering two benefits in one step. ARC toothpaste helps whiten teeth with a formula leveraging hydrogen peroxide and fights cavities with fluoride for a bright smile.

Beloved Watermelon & Mint Mojito Vegan Shower & Bath Gel

Who's ready for summer vibes? The Beloved shower and bath gel cleanser comes in a cocktail-inspired blend of watermelon and mint using natural ingredients. At least 92% of the ingredients are naturally derived, including water, and the cleanser bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic.

Plastic Dinner Plate Blue - Room Essentials™

When was the last time you paid 50 cents for tableware? Stock up on Room Essentials plastic dinner plates in blue. These plates are made with plastic, dishwasher safe and available at such an affordable price you'll be able to buy enough plates to fill your cabinet without breaking the bank.

Prices are accurate as of March 20, 2023, and are subject to change.

