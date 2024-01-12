9 Best Items To Buy at Trader Joe’s in January 2024

Heading to Trader Joe’s this month? Savvy shoppers of the popular store will be excited to see a bevy of new grocery items available to liven up every meal. Best of all, these items are all available to buy for under $10 each.

From breakfast essentials to noodle bowls and pulled chicken, don’t miss out on shopping these nine items at Trader Joe’s.

Tortilla Española

Trader Joe’s Tortilla Española is a traditional Spanish omelet featuring onions and potatoes, and it’s just $5.49.

In just a few minutes, it cooks up quickly from frozen to ready to serve. Enjoy as an appetizer before a dinner party, pair with drinks during a gathering with friends or dine on it solo for a tasty breakfast.

Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties

Who needs meat when you’ve got Trader Joe’s Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties?

For just under $4 a bag, Trader Joe’s shoppers can enjoy these delicious plant-based sausage patties across a wide variety of breakfast meals. Add to a breakfast sandwich, cut them up for breakfast burritos or put a few on a plate with eggs, hash browns and toast.

Sweetened Green Mango

Don’t miss out on Trader Joe’s Sweetened Green Mango the next time you’re in the dried fruit aisle. This soft fruit snack packs a sweet and pleasantly tart punch in every bite.

According to the Trader Joe’s website, this twist comes courtesy of picking mangoes before they ripen. The mangos are then peeled and sliced into strips, sweetened with cane sugar and dried using vegetable-based glycerin to ensure the mango stays soft without getting mushy. At $2.49 per bag, these make the perfect WFH snack or snack to pack into kids’ lunches.

Hardwood Smoked Pulled Chicken

A common obstacle to making smoked and pulled chicken is not having enough time to do it. Shoppers on a busy schedule will want to pick up Trader Joe’s Hardwood Smoked Pulled Chicken and add it to their shopping carts this month.

At just under $9 per package, shoppers get to enjoy fully cooked seasoned chicken without putting in hours of cooking to pull the meat themselves. Just heat it up and serve!

Tofu Sheets

January is shaping up into an excellent month to shop for vegan eats at Trader Joe’s! At just $2.99 per package, these Tofu Sheets are incredibly easy to heat up and add as extra protein to a wide range of meals like curries and stir-fries.

And if you think these sheets taste familiar, you’re right. According to the Trader Joe’s website, these sheets are also used in Trader Joe’s Vegan Thai Green Curry.

Spicy Peanutty Noodle Bowl with Chicken

If you need a few flavorful meals ready to cook fast for your freezer, add Trader Joe’s Spicy Peanutty Noodle Bowls with Chicken to your shopping cart this month.

At a little under $3.50 per bowl, these bowls feature Asian-style noodles with vegetables, ground chicken and spicy peanut sauce. Cook in the microwave for five minutes and enjoy!

Chicken, Lentil & Caramelized Onion Pilaf

Fulfill your New Year’s resolution to cook at home instead of eating out when you buy Trader Joe’s Chicken, Lentil and Caramelized Onion Pilaf.

Described as a fluffy, flavorful mix of basmati rice, green lentils, diced caramelized onions and dark meat chicken with golden raisins and dates to add sweetness and texture, this pilaf is just under $4.50 per bag and cooks in a nonstick skillet in minutes.

Apple Tatin Tartelettes

Trader Joe’s Apple Tatin Tartelettes are a limited bakery buy this month — and worth shopping before they’re gone.

At $4.99 per box, these upside-down apple pie alternatives include two pastries inside each box with minimal cook time. When we crunch the numbers, Trader Joe’s shoppers only pay about $2.50 per tartelette.

Organic Darjeeling Green Tea

Those running low on green tea will want to stock up for the winter months on Trader Joe’s Organic Darjeeling Green Tea.

This green tea is a win-win purchase thanks to being rich in antioxidants and tea bag count. Every box includes 48 tea bags, which means shoppers only pay about 95 cents per cup of tea. Brew a cup and enjoy it solo or pair with your favorite pastries, like the aforementioned tartelettes.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Best Items To Buy at Trader Joe’s in January 2024

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.