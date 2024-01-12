9 Best Items Getting Cheaper at Costco in 2024

Year after year, the cost of everyday goods keeps increasing. But for Costco members, certain items seem to be getting cheaper — or at least come with steep discounts.

While the best deals don’t always last, one thing’s for sure: Buying from Costco can help you save more money on the things you want and need — whether those things are electronics or outdoor patio furniture.

Here are nine of Costco’s top items that are either getting cheaper or are much less expensive than normal.

HP ENVY Laptop

Regular Online Price: $1,249.99

$1,249.99 Sales Price: $899.99

If you’re looking for an inexpensive laptop, the HP ENVY 17.3″ Touchscreen Laptop could be just what you need. Currently on sale through January 21, this laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 microprocessor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, making it a good choice for casual gamers. It also has 16 GB of RAM and a beautiful touchscreen display with a crisp 1920×1080 resolution.

Novaform Memory Foam Mattress

Regular Online & Warehouse Price: $399.99

$399.99 Sales Price: $319.99

A high-quality mattress can easily run you anywhere from $500 to $3,000. At Costco, however, you can get the Novaform 14″ ComfortGrande Advanced Gel Memory Foam Mattress for less than $400.

This mattress comes in all standard sizes, from twin to California King, meaning it will fit into any bedroom. It also comes with three ways to keep you cool during the coming warmer months. This includes a cool cover, Phase Change Gel, and EVENcor GelMAX Memory Foam.

Hotel Signature 6-Piece Sheet Set

Regular Online Price: $99.99

$99.99 Sales Price: $79.99

From now through January 21, you can take advantage of some great Costco deals on bedding. For instance, the Hotel Signature 800 Thread Count Cotton 6-Piece Sheet Set is available at a much lower price than usual.

Made from comfortable, lightweight cotton, these sheets have a sateen weave that makes them both elegant and luxurious. They come in different sizes as well, including nonstandard options like split king and split California king. The standard set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and four pillowcases. If you opt for a split option, you’ll get two fitted sheets instead.

Mikasa Nellie 40-Piece Dinnerware Set

Regular Price: $79.99

Another item that seems to be getting cheaper at Costco is the Mikasa Nellie 40-piece Dinnerware Set. This complete set includes eight each of dinner plates, salad plates, pasta bowls, fruit bowls and all-purpose bowls.

Each piece is dishwasher-safe and chip-resistant. They also have a simple design that helps them mesh well with any existing dishes in your kitchen cupboards.

Agio Anderson Outdoor Patio Dining Stool (2-Pack)

Regular Price: $299.97

Reasonably priced and currently available at Costco is the 2-pack of Agio Anderson Outdoor Patio Dining Stools. This set of wicker chairs makes for a great addition to your patio, poolside or deck.

These chairs don’t have arms, but they’re surprisingly comfortable and offer decent back support. They’re also designed to resist stains and mildew, meaning you can leave them outside without worrying about them getting heavily damaged.

Berkshire Jacquard Faux Fur Blanket

Regular Price: $19.99

If you’re trying to keep warm this winter, another inexpensive option at Costco is the Berkshire Jacquard Faux Fur Blanket. Soft and simply elegant, this blanket can fit on either queen- or king-size beds.

It’s also made from polyester, so it’s easy to maintain and isn’t susceptible to pilling or general wear and tear. It’s even machine-safe for easier cleaning, though you’ll need to let it dry on low or no heat in the dryer.

Olay Pro Advanced Regenerist Complex 2

Regular Online Price: $47.99

$47.99 Sale Price: $36.99

Currently on sale, the Olay Pro Advanced Regenerist Complex 2 is the perfect addition to any skin care routine — especially if you have sensitive or dry skin. This set of two 1.7 fluid ounce moisturizers is formulated to hydrate your skin while reducing the signs of aging. These moisturizers don’t contain parabens or phthalates either.

Thomasville Timeless Classic Rug Collection

Regular Online Price: $99.99

$99.99 Sale Price: $79.99

An area rug is the perfect way to spruce up your living space or add a splash of color to your home. While rugs often cost well over $100, Costco has some great deals.

The Thomasville Timeless Classic Rug Collection, Otello comes in several colors, including blue and gray. It’s also available in four different sizes, so it can easily fit in any room. The rug is stain- and fade-resistant, and it’s easy to vacuum and clean, too.

Bose QuietComfort SC Noise Canceling Headphones

Regular Price: $319.99

Whether you commute on the subway or work in a busy environment, you can’t go wrong with a pair of noise cancelling headphones. At Costco, you can purchase the Bose QuietComfort SC Noise Canceling Headphones for around the same price you can get at other retailers — if not less.

These headphones offer superior noise cancelling technology. They also have a 24-hour battery life, so you won’t have to worry about them dying when you need them most. And if you’re concerned about comfort, don’t be. They’re wireless, lightweight and have an over-ear design with synthetic leather earcups that keeps them from crowding your face or hurting your ears.

