9 Best Holiday Deals From Costco’s December Coupon Book

December 18, 2023 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Laura Beck for GOBankingRates ->

Whether you’re shopping for holiday decor, hosting supplies, gifts or other seasonal needs, you can find it all at Costco. And from now through Dec. 24, Costco is offering incredible deals on items to host a holiday party and to give as gifts to everyone on your list. Or even for yourself!

Here are some of the best holiday deals you can get at Costco this month. Note: Some are available in the warehouse only.

Ghirardelli Squares Premium Chocolate Assortment

  • Regular price: $18.99
  • Sale price: $14.99

Indulge your sweet tooth on a budget with Ghirardelli’s assorted chocolate squares, marked down to $14.99 from $18.99 through Dec. 24. The bag includes an array of bestselling flavors like Milk Chocolate Caramel and Dark Chocolate Mint, each square individually wrapped for easy gift-giving or on-the-go enjoyment.

Popcornopolis Zebra Popcorn

  • Regular price: $32.99
  • Sale price: $23.99

For popcorn lovers, check out Popcornopolis’ “dangerously delicious” Zebra popcorn, reduced from $32.99 to $23.99 while supplies last. The confection is drizzled in white and dark chocolate and known to fly off shelves.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum With Self-Cleaning Brushroll

  • Regular price: $189.99
  • Sale price: $149.99

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away vacuum helps tackle pet hair with a self-cleaning brushroll and HEPA filter, now $149.99 compared to the original $189.99.

Brentwood Originals Oversized Waterproof Pet Blanket and Furniture Protector

  • Regular price: $24.99
  • Sale price: $13.99

Now just $13.99 instead of $24.99, the Brentwood waterproof pet blanket protects furniture from dirt, spills and wet paws. At over five feet long, it’s perfect for large pets.

Round Brilliant Gold Hoop Earrings

  • Regular price: $1,999.99
  • Sale price: $1,499.99

These 14k gold hoop diamond earrings with 48 round brilliant stones are marked down $500 to $1,499.99 for the holidays. The sparkling VS2 clarity diamonds weigh 2 total carats.

BlendJet 2 Portable Blender, 2-Pack

  • Regular price: $74.99
  • Sale price: $54.99

BlendJet 2 portable blenders crush ice and blend shakes to go with patented TurboJet technology. A set of two is on sale for $54.99, $25 off the regular price.

iRobot Roomba j8+ (8550) Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

  • Regular price: $659.99
  • Sale price: $479.99

The iRobot Roomba j8+ self-emptying robot vacuum with PrecisionVision navigation is $180 off at $479.99 until Christmas Eve, handling dirt, crumbs and pet fur without hassle.

Blink Whole Home Security Camera System Bundle

  • Regular price: $299.99
  • Sale price: $189.99

A bundle of Blink whole home security cameras requires no wiring and provides 360-degree views through the Blink app. Regularly $299.99, it’s now $189.99.

Delsey Paris 2-Piece Hardside Set

  • Regular price: $179.99
  • Sale price: $139.99

This two-piece luggage set from Delsey Paris is marked down $40 to $139.99 for the holidays at Costco. Constructed with durable polycarbonate, the hardside spinners feature quiet double wheels and TSA-approved locks. The lining is removable and washable, with an expandable interior on the large suitcase. It’s a quality luggage deal worth considering if you have upcoming travels.

Jami Farkas and Gabrielle Olya contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Best Holiday Deals From Costco’s December Coupon Book

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

