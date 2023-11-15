9 Best Fun and Affordable Cities To Retire in 2023

News & Insights

You may be looking to relocate in retirement for various reasons. Perhaps you want to downsize your home, move to an area with a lower cost of living or move to an area with plenty of activities for retirees to do.

If you’re looking to both save money and find a fun place to live, you might want to consider one of these cities that Realtor.com has identified as America’s best retiree destinations with affordable-priced homes. To find these areas, Realtor.com analyzed the median list prices for all U.S. cities over the past year, the median age for each, and the percentage of home listings that used keywords in the description that indicate a retirement-focused community.

Here’s a look at the cities that made the cut.

Mocksville, NC, USA-8/30/18: The Davie County courthouse, a neo-classsical revival style structure, built in 1909.

1. Bermuda Run, North Carolina

  • Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 49%
  • Median age: 57
  • Median list price: $179,000
  • Retirement-friendly amenities: Community events, volunteer opportunities, low property taxes, no taxes on Social Security benefits

Pictured: Mocksville, North Carolina

arial view of sun city arizona - Image.

2. Sun City, Arizona

  • Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 51%
  • Median age: 72
  • Median list price: $309,000
  • Retirement-friendly amenities: 55-plus community, dry and warm climate, recreation centers, golf courses, proximity to Phoenix metro area

People on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa FL.

3. Sun City Center, Florida

  • Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 83%
  • Median age: 71
  • Median list price: $341,090
  • Retirement-friendly amenities: 55-plus community, local beaches, proximity to Tampa metro area

Pictured: Tampa, Florida

Colorful townhouses on Broadway boulevard in downtown Tucson Arizona USA.

4. Green Valley, Arizona

  • Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 85%
  • Median age: 73
  • Median list price: $347,500
  • Retirement-friendly amenities: Retirement community, desert landscapes, bird watching, golf courses, social clubs, proximity to Tucson metro area

Pictured: Tucson, Arizona

Seaside Heights, New Jersey, USA - April 4, 2022: Daytime view of the Casino Pier and shops on the boardwalk along the beach.

5. Manchester, New Jersey

  • Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 83%
  • Median age: 64
  • Median list price: $350,000
  • Retirement-friendly amenities: Coastal living

Pictured: Seaside Heights, New Jersey

Portland, Oregon, USA - November 28, 2011: Two women hike through a foggy forest in Portland, Oregon on a cold winter day.

6. King City, Oregon

  • Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 64%
  • Median age: 62
  • Median list price: $385,000
  • Retirement-friendly amenities: Golf courses, nature parks, community gardens, volunteer opportunities, proximity to Portland metro area

Pictured: Portland, Oregon

Boardwalk on beach in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA

7. South Pasadena, Florida

  • Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 51%
  • Median age: 68
  • Median list price: $395,000
  • Retirement-friendly amenities: Beaches, boating, fishing, proximity to St. Petersburg

Pictured: St. Petersburg, Florida

Laguna Beach

8. Laguna Woods, California

  • Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 99%
  • Median age: 75
  • Median list price: $405,000
  • Retirement-friendly amenities: Safety, proximity to popular Orange County beaches

Pictured: Laguna Beach, California

Downtown shopping area in Sumpter Landing a residential location in The Villages Florida USA.

9. The Villages, Florida

  • Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 95%
  • Median age: 73
  • Median list price: $425,000
  • Retirement-friendly amenities: Designed for active seniors, golf courses, clubhouses, fitness centers, shopping and entertainment districts, extensive internal transportation network, comprehensive medical services

All data is sourced from Realtor.com and is accurate as of Oct. 3, 2023.

