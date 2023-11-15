9 Best Fun and Affordable Cities To Retire in 2023

You may be looking to relocate in retirement for various reasons. Perhaps you want to downsize your home, move to an area with a lower cost of living or move to an area with plenty of activities for retirees to do.

If you’re looking to both save money and find a fun place to live, you might want to consider one of these cities that Realtor.com has identified as America’s best retiree destinations with affordable-priced homes. To find these areas, Realtor.com analyzed the median list prices for all U.S. cities over the past year, the median age for each, and the percentage of home listings that used keywords in the description that indicate a retirement-focused community.

Here’s a look at the cities that made the cut.

1. Bermuda Run, North Carolina

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 49%

49% Median age: 57

57 Median list price: $179,000

$179,000 Retirement-friendly amenities: Community events, volunteer opportunities, low property taxes, no taxes on Social Security benefits

Pictured: Mocksville, North Carolina

2. Sun City, Arizona

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 51%

51% Median age: 72

72 Median list price: $309,000

$309,000 Retirement-friendly amenities: 55-plus community, dry and warm climate, recreation centers, golf courses, proximity to Phoenix metro area

3. Sun City Center, Florida

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 83%

83% Median age: 71

71 Median list price: $341,090

$341,090 Retirement-friendly amenities: 55-plus community, local beaches, proximity to Tampa metro area

Pictured: Tampa, Florida

4. Green Valley, Arizona

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 85%

85% Median age: 73

73 Median list price: $347,500

$347,500 Retirement-friendly amenities: Retirement community, desert landscapes, bird watching, golf courses, social clubs, proximity to Tucson metro area

Pictured: Tucson, Arizona

5. Manchester, New Jersey

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 83%

83% Median age: 64

64 Median list price: $350,000

$350,000 Retirement-friendly amenities: Coastal living

Pictured: Seaside Heights, New Jersey

6. King City, Oregon

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 64%

64% Median age: 62

62 Median list price: $385,000

$385,000 Retirement-friendly amenities: Golf courses, nature parks, community gardens, volunteer opportunities, proximity to Portland metro area

Pictured: Portland, Oregon

7. South Pasadena, Florida

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 51%

51% Median age: 68

68 Median list price: $395,000

$395,000 Retirement-friendly amenities: Beaches, boating, fishing, proximity to St. Petersburg

Pictured: St. Petersburg, Florida

8. Laguna Woods, California

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 99%

99% Median age : 75

: 75 Median list price: $405,000

$405,000 Retirement-friendly amenities: Safety, proximity to popular Orange County beaches

Pictured: Laguna Beach, California

9. The Villages, Florida

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 95%

95% Median age: 73

73 Median list price: $425,000

$425,000 Retirement-friendly amenities: Designed for active seniors, golf courses, clubhouses, fitness centers, shopping and entertainment districts, extensive internal transportation network, comprehensive medical services

All data is sourced from Realtor.com and is accurate as of Oct. 3, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Best Fun and Affordable Cities To Retire in 2023

