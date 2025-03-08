9 Best First Jobs for Retirees Living on a Fixed Income

Someone who has worked an as employee or business owner generally considers themself to be retired when they leave the workforce. But what if you’ve never had a paid job? You might consider yourself retired once you begin receiving Social Security benefits and/or a pension based on your spouse’s work record. When that fixed income isn’t enough to cover expenses, reverse retirement — leaving retirement to go to work — is a viable option.

Many different types of jobs are available for first-time employees, regardless of age. In addition to providing income to supplement any benefits you’re currently receiving, the following best first jobs for retirees might also be fun ways to meet new people and put your life skills to work.

Child Care Provider

Median wage: $14.60 per hour

If you love to be around children, working as a child care provider could be the perfect first job for you. Child care providers work in a variety of settings, including private homes, daycare centers, schools and recreational facilities. Top earners make over $20 per hour, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data.

Bus Driver

Median wage: $23.19

Transportation companies often hire bus drivers on a part-time basis, which is perfect for retirees who want to keep their schedules flexible. You’ll need a commercial drivers license, but employers provide on-the-job training. If you drive a school bus, you’ll have summers and school holidays off.

Personal Care Aide

Median wage: $16.12 per hour

Personal care aides help people with everyday tasks like dressing, bathing, light housekeeping and meal preparation. You can work part-time or full-time in clients’ homes, adult daycare facilities or group home settings.

Product Assembly

Median wage: $19.10 per hour

For full-time employment in a more structured environment, product assembly can be a lucrative way to make extra money.

Hotel, Motel or Resort Desk Clerk

Median wage: $14.80 per hour

Booking reservations, checking in guests and resolving guest issues are just a few of the tasks hotel, motel and resort desk clerks handle. Other types of hospitality facilities, including campgrounds and vacation rental companies, also hire workers for these roles.

Recreation Worker

Median wage: $16.55 per hour

Parks, summer camps and rec centers are among the common places where recreation workers find employment on a part-time or full-time basis. You can work with both children and adults in a fun and casual atmosphere.

Animal Care Provider

Median wage: $15.31 per hour

If you love animals, a kennel, animal shelter, veterinary office or zoo could be the perfect place to get a job taking care of them. Although candidates who have experience working with animals have the best chance of being hired, you might’ve gained that from caring for your own pets or from volunteer work.

Retail Sales

Median wage: $16.30 per hour

Retail sales jobs often accommodate flexible schedules, including evenings and weekends, to help you maintain a healthy work-life balance. Many stores offer employee discounts, so working in one where you shop can do double-duty by helping your budget go further.

Leisure Worker

Median wage: $15.51 per hour

If you love theaters and other arts and entertainment venues, consider working at one as an usher, lobby attendant or ticket taker. Depending on the venue and your role, you might get to see performances for free while you’re on the job.

Note: All wage data was sourced via the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

