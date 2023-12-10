9 Best Drugstore Deals at Costco This December

Are you almost out of personal care items like toothpaste or body wash? You’re in luck. Costco is offering members major savings on bulk drugstore essentials which shoppers can’t pass up now through December 24.

Get out your Costco shopping list and make a note to pick up these must-have drugstore deals.

Dove Moisturizing Beauty Bar Soap

Hydrate and cleanse skin using Dove Moisturizing Beauty Bar Soap in its original scent.

Costco members receive $5 off in manufacturer’s savings on each package of 16 soap bars. When we crunch the numbers, this means shoppers only pay about 81 cents per bar.

Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash

Nourish your skin with Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash. Dove body wash is infused with moisturizing microdroplets, resulting in 24 hours of silky soft skin.

Each package includes three bottles containing 23 fluid ounces. Costco members receive $4.50 off in manufacturer’s savings. Per bottle, shoppers only pay about $4.16 each with 18 cents as the price per ounce.

Crest 3D White Advanced Whitening Toothpaste

Costco members receive $4 off their purchase of Crest 3D White Advanced Whitening Toothpaste. This toothpaste is designed to remove up to 100% of surface stains and reveal whiter teeth in three days.

Each package contains five tubes of toothpaste. This means Costco shoppers pay about $2.80 per tube and 54 cents as the price per ounce.

Crest Pro-Health Advanced Mouthwash

There are six-in-one benefits inside every bottle of Crest Pro-Health Advanced Mouthwash. It is designed to kill millions of germs, prevent cavities, provide enamel protection, strengthen teeth, freshen breath and provide 100% whole mouth clean.

Each package contains three bottles of mouthwash. This means Costco members only pay roughly $3.33 per bottle and 10 cents as the price per ounce.

Head & Shoulders Complete Scalp Care 2-in-1 Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner with Almond Oil & Aloe Vera

Price: $12.49

Fight dandruff during the cold winter months with Head & Shoulders 2-in-1 Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner. The 2-in-1 shampoo combines Head & Shoulders dandruff-fighting power with the lightweight conditioner your hair needs.

Costco members receive $3.50 in manufacturer’s savings for 40 fluid ounce bottle.

Olay Pro Advanced Retinol Complex Moisturizer

Price: $36.99

Originally priced online at $51.99, Costco members receive $15 in manufacturer’s savings when purchasing Olay Pro Advanced Retinol Complex Moisturizer.

Described as Olay’s most advanced night moisturizer, this moisturizer hydrates and revitalizes skin overnight for brighter and smoother skin. Each pack includes two moisturizers which means Costco members pay about $18.50 each.

Mucinex DM Maximum Strength

Not all coughs are the same and Mucinex DM Maximum Strength offers relief for cough and chest congestion. Costco members receive $6 off in manufacturer’s savings off the original price of $32.99.

Each package contains 56 tablets and each Mucinex tablet lasts up to 12 hours. When we crunch the numbers, Costco members are paying about 48 cents per tablet.

Nature Made Extra Strength Vitamin C

Support your immune system during the winter months with Nature Made Extra Strength Vitamin C. Each bottle contains 180 adult Vitamin C gummies which provide antioxidant support and offer 500 MG per serving.

Costco members receive $3.50 off their purchase with the price per gummy amounting to 10 cents.

Kirkland Signature Daily Multi

While you’re taking your Vitamin C, don’t forget your multivitamins! Kirkland Signature Daily Multi offers a great combination of vitamins and minerals for your overall good health.

Costco members receive $3 off the original price of $19.99. Each bottle contains 150 multivitamins with the price per tablet amounting to three cents.

