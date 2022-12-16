9 Best Deals You Can Get on Super Saturday

Savvy shoppers know they can get incredible deals on gifts if they shop on Super Saturday. For those unfamiliar with this holiday, Super Saturday is a shopping holiday falling on the last Saturday before Christmas in the calendar year. This year Super Saturday is December 17, 2022.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), more than 158 million consumers will shop on Super Saturday. Anticipated Super Saturday shoppers will be shopping in stores (28%) and online (27%), with 46% shopping both in stores and online this year. Retailers are rallying their very best sales and discounts for the holiday. Here are some of the best deals shoppers can get on Super Saturday.

Amazon

Shoppers can visit Amazon’s Very Merry Deals page to find a wide variety of gifts and presents. Popular gifts with steep discounts include the following:

Amazon Fire TV Stick ($26.99, 46% off)

Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Shower Bombs ($24.99, 26% off)

Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Headphones ($229, 30% off)

Echo Dot ($27.99, 44% off)

Philips Premium Airfryer ($139, 60% off)

Britax B-Lively Lightweight Stroller ($149.98, 40% off)

Walmart

Find a wide variety of deals at Walmart, especially in the toy department. The retailer is offering steep savings in Toy Rollbacks up to 50%. Dolls start at $5, ride-ons are up to 30% off and Super Saturday shoppers can save up to 20% on Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price toys.

Target

End of season deals are in full swing at Target. These include up to 30% off on clothing, shoes and accessories. Save up to $100 on select Apple Watch, iPad and AirPod items, BOGO 50% off on select toys, and receive up to 40% off on kitchen and dining items.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club Instant Savings event ends on December 24. This gives members another extra week to shop and receive big savings. Enjoy instant savings across a wide variety of departments including clothing, health and beauty, home, electronics, office and much more.

Nordstrom

Department store Nordstrom will be offering up to 60% off across a wide range of departments. Get up to 40% off on women’s shoes and save up to 54% on baking and kitchen supplies.

Kohl’s

Discounts for Super Saturday shoppers are in full swing at Kohl’s. Family & Friends Savings include an extra 25% off when shopping in store and online (use the code FAMILY25 at checkout). For every $50 spent at Kohl’s through December 24, shoppers will also earn $10 in Kohl’s Cash.

Macy’s

Macy’s One-Day Sale is back and ending on Sunday December 18. Shoppers can receive 40%-60% off across women’s, men’s and children’s departments. Other departments where shoppers can anticipate big savings include shoes, jewelry, handbags, beauty and home.

Best Buy

All the great deals you need are in one place at Best Buy. Ending December 18 is Best Buy’s 20 Days of Deals event, where shoppers can unwrap new deals daily. Check out featured offers on the website and shop deals by categories like laptops, TV, video games, major appliances and more.

Ulta

Need some last-minute beauty gifts? Ulta has you covered! Receive $10 off $40 or $20 off $100 qualifying purchases including prestige brands and fragrance in store and online. Use the code CHEER22 or JOY22 before the sale ends on December 19, 2022.

