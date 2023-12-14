9 Best Deals at Walmart in December

The most expensive season of the year — the holiday season — is officially in full swing, so you’re trying to stretch your budget in several different directions. Thankfully, Walmart has you covered with plenty of holiday deals and rollbacks designed to help you get everything you need, without overspending.

Whether you’re hosting a party, going all out on holiday decorations, shopping for gifts — for yourself or someone else — or all of the above, the discount retailer has bargains sure to impress. There are so many deals to be had at Walmart this month, you’ll likely be able to save money on many items already on your list.

Strategizing before you shop is the key to success, as it ensures you won’t miss any bargains. You might find that items on your shopping list for another store are cheaper at Walmart.

Ready to start saving? Here’s a look at nine of the best deals you’ll find at Walmart this December.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

Typically priced at $39.99, score a serious deal on a National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree. It’s available in eight colors, including white, black, blue, champagne, pink, red, silver and turquoise.

This 4-foot-tall tinsel tree has a 24-inch diameter base, making it the perfect way to fill a space with holiday cheer. Hypo-allergenic with fire-resistant needles, this tree also has 70 white UL lights strung on its branches, creating a beautiful glow.

Best Choice Products Two-Piece Lighted Christmas Deer Set

Fill your yard with Christmas joy by purchasing the Best Choice Products Two-Piece Lighted Christmas Deer Set. Originally priced at $199.99, this sturdy doe and fawn set is made from durable wireframes that are secured into your lawn with included stakes and zip ties.

The set features 210 LED lights that stay cool to the touch and are operated by two-prong power cords. No need to worry if harsh winter weather is the standard in your area, as this set is built to withstand the elements.

iRobot Roomba i1+

Make vacuuming a thing of the past with the Roomba i155220 Robot Vacuum. Typically priced at $529.99, this handy robot features a clean base automatic dirt disposal that allows it to empty itself for up to 60 days.

Featuring 10 times power-lifting suction, this vacuum cleans in neat rows and uses dual multisurface rubber brushes that adjust to different floor types. You can even program it to clean when you’re away, allowing you to come home to a nice clean house.

Gymax 6ft Pre-lit Black Halloween Tree Artificial Hinged Christmas Tree

“Don’t let the name fool you – if you’re more into the ‘Christmas but make it goth’ vibe, then this tree is perfect to hold all your Nightmare Before Christmas ornaments,” shared Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst at DealNews. ” It’s also only $62.99 right now, so if you like the idea of having a goth tree for the holidays, grab it while you can!”

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod and Carafe Coffee Maker

Originally priced at $99.99, you’ll save $20 on the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod and Carafe Coffee Maker. Available in black or moonlight gray, this versatile brewer allows you to use K-Cup pods and ground coffee to make your drink of choice.

Flexible Flyer 24″ Pre-lit Christmas Wreath

“While pre-lit trees have grown in popularity in recent years, pre-lit wreaths may not be on everyone’s holiday decor list,” said Ramhold. “But with Walmart offering this one for just $55.99 ahead of the holidays, that’s a steal and totally worth grabbing if you want to spruce (no pun intended) up your front door for the season.”

Ameriwood Home Lumina Fireplace TV Stand

Made in eight different colors — prices vary by color — the Ameriwood Home Lumina Fireplace TV Stand was originally offered for $509. More than just a place to put your television, it comes with a 23-inch electric fireplace insert that can warm up a 400-square-foot room.

You can manage the fire with a timer or turn the heat off and just enjoy the look of the flames. This stand can hold up to a 70-inch flat-paneled TV, with a maximum weight of 120 pounds.

Cate & Chloe Ariel 18-Karat White Gold Halo Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings

A major steal, the Cate & Chloe Ariel 18-Karat White Gold Halo Cubic Zirconia Earrings were originally listed at $150. Available in rose gold, yellow gold and silver, these earrings dazzle in the light.

Pair them with a dressy outfit for a holiday party or as a gift, these lead-free, nickel-free earrings come with a luxury ribbon jewelry box. Sold by Cate & Chloe, the company offers a 30-day warranty, 100% money-back guarantee and hassle-free returns.

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle

“This is an excellent offer as the bundle is currently $448, which is a savings of $110.99 over its normal price,” said Ramhold. “It’s a hard deal to beat, as it’s the best price we’ve seen for this bundle – even better than Black Friday. If you have a gamer on your list, this is a bargain worth considering.”

Laura Beck contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Best Deals at Walmart in December

