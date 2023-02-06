9 Best Costco Food Deals in February

Although January serves as a sort of respite from the holidays as people get back into the normal routine of life, February kicks off more holidays, gatherings and celebrations.

Costco’s Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

See: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing Their Taxes

There’s Valentine’s Day, one of the sweetest days of the year, which calls for all kinds of sugary treats. The Super Bowl also occurs in February, which is known as the biggest snacking day of the year. And finally there’s Fat Tuesday, known as a day for indulging, which falls on February 21 this year.

From sweet and salty snacks to chicken nuggets, here are some of the best Costco food deals in February to help you out.

Creative Snacks Co. Strawberry & Yogurt Pretzels

“Sweet and salty snacks are always a good option and Costco has this variety on sale this month for $2.50 off,” said consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews.

“Depending on your area, that might mean they’re about $6 for a 26-ounce bag. But other stores are charging $5 to $14 for anywhere from 6 ounces to 7 ounces for strawberry yogurt pretzels, even if they’re different brands, so this is an excellent offer. This brand is highly rated and well worth picking up a bag or two at Costco this month.”

Delici Desserts Chocolate Mousse

“This package actually comes with six mini cups of dessert that are made with chocolate mousse and cookie crumbles. During February they’re $3 off, so you can expect to get them for around $8-$9 depending on your store,” said Ramhold. “One of the best things about this dessert is that the little glass cups are totally reusable, so you’re getting an excellent value.”

San Francisco French Roast Whole Bean Coffee 2-Pack

“This is my absolute favorite brand of coffee and Costco often has the best price on the French Roast K-cups,” said Ramhold.

Take Our Poll: How Much of a Tax Refund Do You Expect in 2023?

“This is a great deal on the whole bean variety too. It’s $10 off for the month of February and should cost about $34.99 for the 6 pounds total of coffee you’ll get here. If you shop elsewhere, a single 2-pound bag is around $22; shopping at Costco means spending around $6 per pound versus $11 per pound. If you opt to shop in-store versus online, a single 3-pound bag will cost around $14 this month, which is also a great deal.”

Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles

“These are $2 off for the month of February, which means you can get a huge bag for around $6 or so,” said Ramhold. “These are the perfect snack for tailgating, and since the Super Bowl is coming up, it’s a prime time to stock up on these chips whether you like them as a snack or want them as part of your game-day food lineup.”

Angie’s Boom Chicka Pop Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn

“This month, this addictive snack is $2.30 off, which means it’ll be around $4 or so for a 25-ounce bag,” Ramhold said. “If you’re looking to mix up your snack options — or want to stock up on a favorite — this is a good one to add to your cart.”

Traditional Chex Mix

“This classic snack mix will save you 15 cents when you purchase the 42-count at Costco, compared to the exact same product at Sam’s Club,” said Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.

Rice Krispies Treats

“Equipped with a heart-shaped ‘To/From’ section, these treats from Costco are perfect for Valentine’s Day,” Gramuglia said. “And by shopping at the wholesale club, you’ll save $11 on the 60-count instead of purchasing the same item from Walmart.”

belVita Breakfast Biscuits

“If you’re in need of a morning (or anytime) snack, belVita Breakfast Biscuits at Costco are a budget-friendly option,” Gramuglia said. “The 30-pack, cinnamon brown sugar variety will cost you $13.74 at the wholesale club, while buying five-pack boxes at Target will cost you $3.99 each — or $23.94 if you bought a 30-count equivalent.”

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

“With the ‘Big Game’ coming up…these chicken nuggets are a perfect snack,” said Gramuglia. “You’ll save when buying the four-pound bag at Costco for $22.99. To get the equivalent of four pounds, you would end up spending more than double that amount at Kroger.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Best Costco Food Deals in February

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.