9 Best Arizona Suburbs To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Calling all desert dreamers and sun-seeking investors! If you’ve been eyeing the Grand Canyon State for your next real estate move, you’re not alone. Arizona’s booming, and we’re not just talking about the temperature!

Trending: 7 Types of Homes Expected To Soar in Value by the End of 2025

Try This: Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup

GOBankingRates spoke with local real estate pros to get the inside scoop on which Arizona ‘burbs (or should we say “areas”) are hotter than a Phoenix sidewalk in August.

North Phoenix: The New Tech Hub?

Blair Ballin, a Realtor with 25 years of experience in Phoenix, is bullish on North Phoenix. “I am super hot on North Phoenix,” Ballin said. “The TSMC Factory is being built and is awesome for jobs, housing, the Community.”

So, if you’re looking to ride the tech wave and potentially see your property value soar, North Phoenix might be your ticket. Just don’t forget your sunscreen!

Be Aware: 5 Types of Homes Expected To Plummet in Value by the End of 2025

Gilbert and Chandler: Small-Town Charm, Big-City Amenities

If you’re dreaming of that Hallmark movie small-town feel (but with way better weather), Ballin suggests looking east. “Gilbert and Chandler are super desirable,” he said. He shares that they both have wonderful schools, Gilbert has parks, and both have smalltown feel. That said, there is a fun downtown with bars, restaurants, and shops.

Sounds like the perfect place to sip a margarita while pretending you’re in a quaint New England village, right?

Arcadia: For the Cool Kids

Want to be where the action is? Ballin’s got you covered. “Arcadia will always be popular,” he shared. He added that it’s close to the Airport, smaller local shops, the Canal for running trails. and just has a fun vibe.

Perfect for those who want to jog off their tacos before jetting off to their next adventure!

Peoria/Surprise/Glendale: Sports and Suburbia

For those who like their suburbs with a side of touchdowns, Ballin recommends the west side. “Peoria/Surprise/Glendale are solid choices,” he said. “Mostly all good districts for schools. Close to Westgate, where the Cardinals play, and they have concerts.”

He adds that it’s closer to Lake Pleasant if you enjoy boating and water activities.

Ahwatukee: Family Paradise

Last but not least, Ballin gives a shoutout to Ahwatukee. “Always a super solid hot area, especially for families,” he said. He added that it’s great for hiking, shopping, golf, and that the mountain views are “awesome.”

And if you’re looking for a place to raise kids, Ballin says Ahwatukee is “very family driven.”

Sounds like the perfect place to raise kids… or your golf game!

The West Side Story: A Growth Explosion

But wait, there’s more! Melissa Dierks, Realtor, CMRS, managing partner, and team founder at RE/MAX Fine Properties, thinks the west side is where it’s at.

“West Valley communities are experiencing massive commercial and residential growth as entertainment and employment offerings flood the area,” Dierks said. She added, “The West Valley is projected to grow by more than 50% over the next 25, and comprise 43% of growth in all of Maricopa County.”

Dierks highlights five west-side cities to watch:

1. Buckeye: Median listing price of $439,990

2. Goodyear: Median listing price of $525,000

3. Peoria: Median list price of $617,995

4. Phoenix: Median price of $559,900

5. Surprise: Median price of $486,995

Why the West Side Boom?

Dierks explains the appeal. “Proximity to desirable amenities like Desert Diamond Casino, Westgate, VAI Resort and the Cardinals Stadium make the West Valley desirable to Gen Z and millennial-aged homebuyers, as does the affordability of the area.”

So, if you’re looking for a place where you can catch a game, hit the casino, and still afford avocado toast, the West Valley might be calling your name!

The Final Word

Whether you’re drawn to the tech boom in North Phoenix, the small-town charm of Gilbert and Chandler, or the explosive growth of the West Valley, Arizona’s got something for every type of property buyer. Of course, you want to do your own research and consult your own experts in the area.

Happy house hunting, and may your future Arizona home be as solid as the Grand Canyon and as cool as a midnight dip in Lake Havasu!

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Best Arizona Suburbs To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.