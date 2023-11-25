9 Apprenticeships Where You’ll Earn $100K a Year and Be Student Loan Free

With the ever-increasing cost of college and many students graduating with crippling student debt, more high school graduates are considering trade schools and other non-college options instead. Students can learn a specific occupation using a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on practice. Once they graduate, they often work under an experienced tradesperson as an apprentice, where they continue to learn the ins and outs of their chosen trade.

Even though apprenticeships are still technically a training period, the salaries can be eye-popping for the highest-demand jobs. Here are some apprenticeships where you can earn $100,000 a year — and make your student loan debt disappear.

Software Developer Apprentice

A degree in computer science isn’t necessarily required for some software developer positions. Some “low-code” development platforms allow developers to create applications with minimal coding, and these are skills that can be learned under the guidance of an experienced developer. Candidates should have previous experience in coding and technical knowledge of databases and system integration.

Electrician Apprentice

While an electrician apprentice won’t typically earn $100,000 right out of trade school, those who have been apprentices for two or three years, and who choose to specialize in a specific type of electrical work, may find themselves at or above that pay grade. Union electricians typically earn more than those who work for independent electrical contractors.

Boat Sales Apprentice

Many sales positions are commission-based, and this one is no different. Boat sales is a specialized market, however, and learning the business could lead to significant earnings over the course of a career. Sales apprenticeship programs typically provide training and sales coaching and also have lead generation programs to provide a steady stream of prospects.

Plumber’s Apprentice

Plumber’s apprentices install plumbing equipment and fixtures in new construction, and also repair and replace fixtures in existing buildings. As with many construction trades, union members often make more money and have better benefits than their non-union counterparts.

Apprentice Residential Service Estimator

Residential service estimators examine and assess existing homes to provide estimates to repair or replace items like windows, chimneys and fireplaces. There is sometimes a sales component to this job, with commissions being paid when the customer purchases replacement products or services.

Automotive Technician Apprentice

An automotive technician apprentice learns to troubleshoot and repair automobiles under the guidance of an experienced technician. Some technicians are trained on certain makes of automobiles and may work for a dealership rather than an independent mechanic who works on many different makes of cars. Those technicians that are trained by the manufacturer may command a higher wage.

Apprentice Utility Lineman

The workers who install, repair and replace utility lines start out as apprentices as they learn to install new utility service and restore service after storms and other natural disasters.

Real Estate Apprentice

Real estate agents are paid on commission, so it’s possible to earn $100,000 per year or more if you live and work in an area of expensive homes where there is high demand. Some real estate brokerages will hire apprentices to learn from experienced brokers, and they have commission goals of $100,000 or more. Whether or not an apprentice can reach that goal depends on several factors, including their drive and sales ability.

Hair Stylist and Barber Apprentices

Hair stylists and barbers just starting out can learn a lot from their more experienced colleagues. Apprentices may start by helping other stylists with things like shampooing, as they are learning more complicated cuts and color processes. Based on an hourly wage plus tips, a full-time hair stylist or barber could earn $100,000 per year depending on their clientele.

Takeaway

One thing to note about the trades in general — and about apprenticeships, in particular — is that these are typically hourly wage positions. They may include benefits, like health insurance, a 401(k) and so on, but as an hourly worker, you are only paid when you work. (On the other hand, many apprenticeship and trade jobs pay extra for overtime, which is anything more than 40 hours in a week.) Tradespeople hired for a specific project will need to find another job when the project is complete and may have to go where the work is in order to consistently be employed.

Whether you want to avoid having to take on student loans to finance a college education, or the idea of four more years of classroom learning simply doesn’t appeal, perhaps an apprenticeship is for you.

