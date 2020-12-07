9 Answers To Your Burning Mortgage Questions

It’s easier than ever to apply and get approved for a mortgage loan—especially for well-qualified borrowers—and in some cases you can conduct nearly the entire process online.

But the mortgage loan process is still much more complex than getting an auto or personal loan because of the size of the transaction and the intense examination of your financial records.

Here are nine of the most common questions prospective home buyers ask about the mortgage loan process, along with answers that will help you navigate the largest purchase you’ll likely ever make.

1. When Should I Start the Approval Process?

When you start the process depends on how soon you’d like to buy a home.

If you’re ready to buy a home now, then you’ll want to get pre-approved for a mortgage from at least one lender. It will give you an accurate picture of what you can afford and show a seller that you’re able to make the purchase.

But if you’re months or weeks away from serious home shopping, first pull your credit report from all three credit reporting agencies—which is free through annualcreditreport.com—and make sure the information is correct. Also look up your credit score (available through many financial institutions) and see if it’s possible to improve it before applying.

It is easier to get pre-qualification for a mortgage, but it doesn’t help you as much as a pre-approval. Pre-qualification is a quick determination by the lender that you should be able to qualify for a loan based on a discussion with the lender and a check of your credit score.

With pre-approval, the lender will examine your financial details, such as your credit report, income, assets and tax returns. Once you’re pre-approved for a loan, the lender can send you a letter confirming it. That letter is vital in the home purchase process because it shows the seller you can actually follow through with the offer you’ve made on the house.

2. What Type of Mortgage Should I Get?

There are several mortgage types—from the conventional 30-year, fixed-rate loan to government-backed loans—and it’s important to find the one that’s best suited to your situation.

Most buyers get a conventional loan with a fixed interest rate, typically for 15 or 30 years. There are some conventional loans that allow you to provide a low down payment—3% or less—but you’ll have to pay private mortgage insurance (PMI) if you put down less than 20%.

If you are purchasing a home valued at $500,000 or more, your loan might fall into the jumbo loan category. These loans often require a larger down payment, more assets and higher income.

Also consider government-backed loans, which can make it easier to purchase a home if you don’t have a high credit score and/or much for a down payment, including:

VA loans. Veterans likely don’t have to provide a down payment or pay PMI.

Veterans likely don’t have to provide a down payment or pay PMI. FHA loans. This type of loan is ideal if you have a low credit score and can’t make much of a down payment; you will have to pay FHA mortgage insurance.

This type of loan is ideal if you have a low credit score and can’t make much of a down payment; you will have to pay FHA mortgage insurance. USDA loans. These are best if you have a low credit score and want to buy a home in a rural area.

3. Can You Make a Down Payment Less Than 20% of the Purchase Price?

Although a 20% down payment on your mortgage loan is a traditional goal for home buyers, you can put down a smaller amount, but you’ll probably be stuck with an extra payment each month as a result.

Most conventional loans will allow for less than a 20% down payment but will charge mortgage insurance, which could be about 1% of the value of your loan. You can get the PMI removed from your monthly payment after you have 20% equity in your home, but it can take years to get there.

The advantages of a 20% down payment don’t end with just avoiding PMI. It also allows you to lower your total monthly payment, which makes it easier to pay your mortgage down faster.

4. Why Does a Credit Score Matter?

A credit score is a snapshot of your credit history that can determine whether you qualify for the best interest rate—or any mortgage, for that matter.

A credit score is a top-line analysis of your credit history, which includes how much debt you have, whether you make payments on time and any bankruptcies or collection actions you’ve had in your past.

You’ll find out how much your credit score matters during the pre-approval process, as you might be disappointed that the rate you’re quoted is higher than the “teaser rate” you saw online. If you have a credit score of 680, for example, you likely won’t get the same rate as someone with a 780, which is considered among the best credit scores. That difference in interest rate—even if it’s a gap of just a quarter-point of interest—can add up over time.

Also, remember that there is no single credit score. Mortgage lenders rely on a version of the FICO score that is likely different than the ones you see through free online services or your credit card companies. Those scores might be more recent versions of the FICO or come from a different scoring service, such as VantageScore.

5. How Can I Get the Lowest Interest Rate?

The best way to guarantee the lowest mortgage rate is to have a high credit score. As long as you have a score of 760 or higher, you generally can get the best rate available.

But you’ll also want to compare rates at lenders like:

Conventional banks. You might want to start at a bank with which you have a relationship, such as a checking or savings account. There is no guarantee their rates will be any better than a lender who doesn’t know you, though.

You might want to start at a bank with which you have a relationship, such as a checking or savings account. There is no guarantee their rates will be any better than a lender who doesn’t know you, though. Credit unions. You might be able to join a credit union and get its member rates, as many of them have expanded their membership requirements in recent years and built their online presence.

You might be able to join a credit union and get its member rates, as many of them have expanded their membership requirements in recent years and built their online presence. Online lenders. Some of the largest mortgage lenders in the country are online-only and are aggressively looking for loan business by providing lower rates.

Some of the largest mortgage lenders in the country are online-only and are aggressively looking for loan business by providing lower rates. Mortgage brokers. Mortgage brokers will review offers from multiple lenders and provide you with what they consider the best deal for you.

Once you settle on a lender, make sure you lock in your rate and give yourself enough time to close the purchase by the time the rate lock expires.

6. How Can I Limit My Mortgage Fees?

When choosing a mortgage lender, make sure you get the lowest fees possible, especially for closing costs.

If interest rates are basically the same among two or more lenders, take a look at the application fees, underwriting costs and other fees that might be charged. As you compare the fees, see if you can negotiate between lenders. For example, you may want to try to match the lender with the best interest rate and the lowest total fees. A quick way to compare lenders in this manner is to look at their interest rates vs. annual percentage rates (APR).

7. Should I Pay Points on My Mortgage?

Mortgage points are an added cost at your closing that might be worth it if you stay in your home long enough.

There are two types of points: discount points and origination points.

Discount points are optional and are a way to get a lower interest rate. For example, you might be able to reduce your mortgage rate by a quarter percentage point if you pay about 1% of your total interest up front. It might take several years to make up the up-front cost, but the lower interest rate could make it worthwhile in the long run.

Origination points are required by the lender for you to close on the loan, but the cost might be rolled into the loan and paid over time. This cost might be negotiated as you compare closing costs between prospective lenders.

8. Could My Mortgage Fall Through?

Just because you’ve been pre-approved, it doesn’t mean your mortgage loan is guaranteed to close. Several situations could complicate your loan process—some out of your control, others self-inflicted:

Income drop. If you lose your job, are furloughed or your salary is cut, your loan could be jeopardized. You will need to let your lender know, as it’s very likely you’ll be asked to sign documents just before or at closing verifying the income you listed at the time of application.

If you lose your job, are furloughed or your salary is cut, your loan could be jeopardized. You will need to let your lender know, as it’s very likely you’ll be asked to sign documents just before or at closing verifying the income you listed at the time of application. Lower credit score. If you declare bankruptcy, have an account go to collections or even miss credit card payments, your credit score could drop enough to affect your interest rate and overall creditworthiness.

If you declare bankruptcy, have an account go to collections or even miss credit card payments, your credit score could drop enough to affect your interest rate and overall creditworthiness. Debt level change. It’s not a good idea to take out a loan—such as an auto or personal loan—during the mortgage process because it will affect your debt-to-income ratio and make it less likely you can afford your mortgage payment.

It’s not a good idea to take out a loan—such as an auto or personal loan—during the mortgage process because it will affect your debt-to-income ratio and make it less likely you can afford your mortgage payment. Appraisal issue. If the appraisal for the home you want to buy comes in lower than your proposed purchase price, your lender could pull the mortgage because the home value won’t cover the size of the loan.

9. How Does a Closing Work?

The closing is the culmination of the mortgage loan process. At the end, you’ll take ownership of your home. Closing requirements vary by state. As the buyer, you will likely need to:

Bring an ID, such as a driver’s license

Be ready to sign a stack of documents, as a notary or your lawyer will explain what each document means

Transfer the money needed for the transaction, such as your down payment

Preparing as much as possible, comparing rates and fees and keeping strong lines of communication open with your lender are all steps that can make your mortgage loan process go as smoothly as possible.

