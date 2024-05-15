9 Analysts Have This To Say About Victory Capital Holdings

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $48.56, along with a high estimate of $57.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.51% from the previous average price target of $42.78.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Victory Capital Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $39.00 $32.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $56.00 $47.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $45.00 $43.00 Etienne Ricard BMO Capital Raises Outperform $57.00 $55.00 Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $48.00 $37.00 Matt Howlett B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $57.00 $48.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $32.00 $30.00 Etienne Ricard BMO Capital Raises Outperform $55.00 $53.00 Matt Howlett B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $48.00 $40.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc is an independent investment management firm. The company operates its business through franchises and solutions platform. It provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to the company's franchises and solutions platform. The company operates through one business segment that is Investment management services and products to institutional, intermediary, retirement platforms, and individual investors. The franchises and solutions platform manages a variety of investment strategies for its customers. It derives majority of its revenues from asset-based fees from investment management products and services to individuals and institutions.

Understanding the Numbers: Victory Capital Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Victory Capital Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Victory Capital Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victory Capital Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.23%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Victory Capital Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.92, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

