9 Analysts Have This To Say About Incyte

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Incyte, revealing an average target of $68.78, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.59% lower than the prior average price target of $77.80.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Incyte. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Shin Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $55.00 - Marc Frahm TD Cowen Lowers Buy $80.00 $88.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $83.00 $84.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $52.00 $56.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $84.00 $92.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $65.00 - Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $67.00 $69.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Maintains Hold $68.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $65.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Incyte. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Incyte compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Incyte's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Incyte's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Incyte analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Incyte

Incyte focuses on the discovery and development of small-molecule drugs. The firm's lead drug, Jakafi, treats two types of rare blood cancer and graft versus host disease and is partnered with Novartis. Incyte's other marketed drugs include rheumatoid arthritis treatment Olumiant (licensed to Lilly), and oncology drugs Iclusig (chronic myeloid leukemia), Pemazyre (cholangiocarcinoma), Tabrecta (lung cancer), and Monjuvi (diffuse large B-cell lymphoma). The firm's first dermatology product, Opzelura, was approved in 2021 for atopic dermatitis and 2022 for vitiligo. Incyte's pipeline includes a broad array of oncology and dermatology programs.

A Deep Dive into Incyte's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Incyte's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Incyte's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Incyte's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Incyte's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for INCY

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Downgrades Market Perform Underperform Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 RBC Capital Upgrades Sector Perform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for INCY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.