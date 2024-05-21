9 Analysts Have This To Say About Axalta Coating Sys

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 6 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Axalta Coating Sys, presenting an average target of $40.67, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.8% increase from the previous average price target of $38.44.

The perception of Axalta Coating Sys by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Roberts Mizuho Raises Buy $41.00 $38.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $42.00 $39.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $40.00 $38.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $40.00 $38.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Overweight $40.00 $38.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $42.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Buy $38.00 $40.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Raises Outperform $40.00 $35.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $40.00 $38.00

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. Its end markets include refinish and industrial. The Mobility Coatings segment relates to the provision of coating technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles. The company operates in the geographic areas of North America, EMEA countries, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Financial Insights: Axalta Coating Sys

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Axalta Coating Sys's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Axalta Coating Sys's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.17% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axalta Coating Sys's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.37%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axalta Coating Sys's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.57%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, Axalta Coating Sys faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

