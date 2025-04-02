9 Analysts Have This To Say About Wells Fargo

Analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Wells Fargo, presenting an average target of $84.89, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. This current average has increased by 2.64% from the previous average price target of $82.71.

The perception of Wells Fargo by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Erika Najarian B of A Securities Lowers Buy $83.00 $85.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $78.00 $82.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Announces Outperform $80.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $92.00 $90.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $88.00 $84.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $86.00 $81.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $85.00 $82.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Announces Buy $82.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $90.00 $75.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Wells Fargo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Wells Fargo compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Wells Fargo's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Wells Fargo's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Wells Fargo Better

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the US.

Breaking Down Wells Fargo's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Wells Fargo faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.49% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Wells Fargo's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.56%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wells Fargo's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.95%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wells Fargo's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.25%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Wells Fargo's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.16.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

