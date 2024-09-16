9 Analysts Have This To Say About Under Armour

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 5 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Under Armour, presenting an average target of $7.94, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $7.67, the current average has increased by 3.52%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Under Armour by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Outperform $11.00 $10.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $8.00 $7.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Raises Outperform $8.50 $8.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $8.00 $6.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Hold $8.00 $7.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Buy $10.00 $9.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $7.00 $7.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $7.00 $7.00 Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $4.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Under Armour. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Under Armour compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Under Armour's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Under Armour's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Under Armour

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and elsewhere. Consumers of its performance-based clothing and shoes include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through direct-to-consumer, including e-commerce and more than 400 combined factory house and brand house stores, and wholesale channels. Under Armour also operates a digital fitness app called MapMyFitness. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996 and is led by controlling shareholder Kevin Plank.

Under Armour's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Under Armour's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.12%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -25.8%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Under Armour's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -15.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Under Armour's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Under Armour's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.74, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

