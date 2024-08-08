9 Analysts Have This To Say About Tripadvisor

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 6 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 4 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Tripadvisor, revealing an average target of $19.44, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Experiencing a 14.66% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $22.78.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Tripadvisor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Miller Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $24.00 $27.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Lowers Buy $20.00 $25.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $14.00 $17.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $18.00 $20.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $17.00 $20.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $21.00 $21.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $19.00 $26.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $21.00 $28.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $21.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tripadvisor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tripadvisor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tripadvisor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Tripadvisor's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor is the world's leading travel metasearch company. Its platform offers 1 billion reviews and information on about 8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. In 2023, 58% of revenue came from the company's core Brand Tripadvisor segment, which includes hotel revenue generated through advertising on its metasearch platform. Viator, its experiences brand, was 41% of sales in 2023, and TheFork, its dining brand, represented 9% of revenue (about 8% of sales were intersegment, which are eliminated from consolidated revenue).

Tripadvisor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Tripadvisor displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Tripadvisor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tripadvisor's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.85%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tripadvisor's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.87%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tripadvisor's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.07, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

