9 Analysts Have This To Say About SMART Glb Hldgs

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $30.61, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.95% increase from the previous average price target of $28.89.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive SMART Glb Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $32.00 $27.50 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $27.00 $24.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $30.00 $27.00 Brian Chin Stifel Maintains Buy $27.50 $27.50 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $35.00 $35.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $35.00 $35.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SMART Glb Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SMART Glb Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SMART Glb Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of SMART Glb Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SMART Glb Hldgs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering SMART Glb Hldgs: A Closer Look

SMART Global Holdings Inc is a designer and manufacturer of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas. It specializes in application-specific product development and support for customers in the enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) markets. It operates in three segments such as Memory Solutions in which Memory Solutions group, under our SMART Modular brand, provides high performance and reliable memory solutions through the design, development and advanced packaging of leading-edge to extended lifecycle products. Intelligent Platform Solutions in their IPS group, under our Penguin Solutions and newly acquired Stratus Technologies brands, offers specialized platform solutions and services for high-performance computing.

SMART Glb Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: SMART Glb Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 May, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.73%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SMART Glb Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SMART Glb Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.37% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: SMART Glb Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.72. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SGH

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SGH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.