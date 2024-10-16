9 Analysts Have This To Say About Pagaya Techs

Pagaya Techs (NASDAQ:PGY) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $25.22, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average represents a 18.28% decrease from the previous average price target of $30.86.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Pagaya Techs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Legg Benchmark Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $12.00 - Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $32.00 $42.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $36.00 $48.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Michael Legg Benchmark Announces Buy $21.00 - David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $25.00 $25.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pagaya Techs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Pagaya Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd is a financial technology company working to reshape the lending marketplace by using machine learning, big data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven credit and analysis technology. It was built to provide a comprehensive solution to enable the credit industry to deliver customers a positive experience while simultaneously enhancing the broader credit ecosystem. Its proprietary API seamlessly integrates into its next-gen infrastructure network of partners to deliver a premium customer user experience and greater access to credit. The company generates majority of its revenue from United States.

Pagaya Techs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Pagaya Techs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 30.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -30.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -12.97%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pagaya Techs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Pagaya Techs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.29. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

