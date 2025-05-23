9 Analysts Have This To Say About Macerich

Ratings for Macerich (NYSE:MAC) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 2 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $17.6, along with a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $14.40. A decline of 10.34% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Macerich among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $16.00 $16.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $16.00 $21.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $20.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Hold $19.00 $23.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $14.40 $16.70 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $18.00 $22.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $21.00 $22.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $16.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Macerich. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Macerich. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Macerich compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Macerich compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Macerich's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Macerich's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Macerich analyst ratings.

Delving into Macerich's Background

Macerich invests in premium mall assets. The company owns 30 regional malls in its consolidated portfolio and 10 regional malls in its unconsolidated portfolio along with two power centers and seven other real estate assets. The company's total portfolio has 42.9 million square feet of gross leasable area and averaged $837 sales per square foot over the 12 months ended in December 2024.

Macerich's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Macerich's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Macerich's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macerich's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macerich's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Macerich's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.99.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MAC

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Piper Sandler Upgrades Underweight Neutral Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Apr 2025 Truist Securities Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MAC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.