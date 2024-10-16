9 Analysts Have This To Say About Legend Biotech

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Legend Biotech, presenting an average target of $77.67, a high estimate of $86.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. Marking an increase of 2.36%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $75.88.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Legend Biotech among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Qize Ding Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $86.00 - Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $86.00 $86.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $86.00 $86.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $76.00 $70.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Legend Biotech. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Legend Biotech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Legend Biotech's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Legend Biotech's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Legend Biotech analyst ratings.

Discovering Legend Biotech: A Closer Look

Legend Biotech Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The firm's lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States of America. The company generates revenue from License and Collaboration revenue.

Legend Biotech: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Legend Biotech's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 154.36% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Legend Biotech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -9.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Legend Biotech's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, Legend Biotech adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LEGN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for LEGN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.