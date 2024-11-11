9 Analysts Have This To Say About Intellia Therapeutics

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $46.56, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. A 17.96% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $56.75.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Intellia Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay Olson Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $60.00 $70.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $55.00 $76.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $19.00 $25.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $20.00 $31.00 Jack Allen Baird Lowers Neutral $18.00 $24.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $88.00 $94.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $54.00 $54.00 Debanjana Chatterjee Jones Trading Announces Buy $41.00 - Dae Gon Ha Stifel Lowers Buy $64.00 $80.00

Intellia Therapeutics is a gene editing company focused on the development of Crispr/Cas9-based therapeutics. Crispr/Cas9 stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (Crispr)/Crispr-associated protein 9 (Cas9), which is a revolutionary technology for precisely altering specific sequences of genomic DNA. Intellia is focused on using this technology to treat genetically defined diseases. It's evaluating multiple gene editing approaches using in vivo and ex vivo therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, including ATTR amyloidosis, hereditary angioedema, sickle cell disease, and immuno-oncology. Intellia has formed collaborations with several companies to advance its pipeline, including narrow-moat Regeneron and wide-moat Novartis.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Intellia Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -24.02% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Intellia Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1489.54% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intellia Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -14.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intellia Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intellia Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

