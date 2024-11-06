9 Analysts Have This To Say About Insulet

Analysts' ratings for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $260.22, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.92% from the previous average price target of $232.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Insulet by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lee Hambright Bernstein Announces Outperform $300.00 - Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $260.00 $213.00 Marie Thibault BTIG Raises Buy $260.00 $250.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $275.00 $250.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $269.00 $236.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $285.00 $230.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $220.00 $200.00 Marie Thibault BTIG Lowers Buy $250.00 $270.00 Matthew Taylor UBS Raises Neutral $223.00 $211.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Insulet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Insulet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Insulet's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Insulet

Insulet was founded in 2000 with the goal of making continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes easier to use. The result was the Omnipod system, which consists of a small disposable insulin infusion device and that can be operated through a smartphone to control dosage. Since the Omnipod was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005, approximately 425,000 insulin-dependent diabetics are using it worldwide.

Understanding the Numbers: Insulet's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Insulet's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Insulet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 38.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 21.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Insulet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.85%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Insulet's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.4. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

