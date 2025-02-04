9 Analysts Have This To Say About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Digital Realty Trust and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $196.78, accompanied by a high estimate of $220.00 and a low estimate of $142.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.12% increase from the previous average price target of $180.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Digital Realty Trust by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $185.00 $210.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $208.00 $178.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $194.00 $185.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Buy $205.00 $147.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $210.00 $185.00 Erik Rasmussen Stifel Raises Buy $205.00 $195.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Underweight $142.00 $135.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $202.00 $168.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Digital Realty Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Digital Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Digital Realty Trust's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Digital Realty Trust: A Closer Look

Digital Realty owns and operates over 300 data centers worldwide. It has nearly 40 million rentable square feet across five continents. Digital's offerings range from retail co-location, where an enterprise may rent a single cabinet and rely on Digital to provide all the accommodations, to "cold shells," where hyperscale cloud service providers can simply rent much, or all, of a barren, power-connected building. In recent years, Digital Realty has de-emphasized cold shells and now primarily provides higher-level service to tenants, which outsource their related IT needs to Digital. The company operates as a real estate investment trust.

Key Indicators: Digital Realty Trust's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Digital Realty Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.05% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Digital Realty Trust's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.87%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Digital Realty Trust's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Digital Realty Trust's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Digital Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.89.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

