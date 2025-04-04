9 Analysts Have This To Say About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $233.89, with a high estimate of $265.00 and a low estimate of $220.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.68% lower than the prior average price target of $237.88.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of AvalonBay Communities by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kim BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $220.00 - Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $230.00 $229.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $226.00 $230.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $265.00 $270.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $240.00 $230.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $229.00 $226.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $230.00 $243.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $223.00 $236.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Raises Outperform $242.00 $239.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AvalonBay Communities. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AvalonBay Communities. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AvalonBay Communities compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AvalonBay Communities compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AvalonBay Communities's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of AvalonBay Communities's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AvalonBay Communities analyst ratings.

Discovering AvalonBay Communities: A Closer Look

AvalonBay Communities owns a portfolio of 289 apartment communities with over 87,000 units and is developing 17 additional properties with over 6,000 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in major metropolitan areas of New England, New York/New Jersey, Washington, D.C., California, and the Pacific Northwest.

AvalonBay Communities: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AvalonBay Communities's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.09% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: AvalonBay Communities's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 37.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AvalonBay Communities's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.35%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AvalonBay Communities's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, AvalonBay Communities adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AVB

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Mar 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AVB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.